Driving in Montreal this weekend? These major road closures could ruin your plans
Don't get caught in a bumper-to-bumper jam. 🚧
If you're planning to drive in or around Montreal this weekend, you should expect slowdowns.
Major closures are planned across several key routes from October 24 to 27, and Quebec's transport ministry is warning drivers to plan ahead and avoid the busiest zones.
Some of the most congested areas are expected on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Autoroute 10 (Bonaventure), Autoroute 25, and Autoroute 19.
Here's what to know before you hit the road:
Pont Honoré-Mercier / Route 138
From Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Traffic will run in counterflow on the bridge toward Kahnawake, with just one lane open in each direction. The access from Rue Airlie to Route 138 west will stay open, but daytime congestion is expected.
Autoroute 10 / Bonaventure Expressway
From Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Westbound (toward downtown): The ramp from the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge to the A-10 west will be closed at Exit 58 (Île-des-Sœurs / downtown). Drivers will need to continue on the A-15 north and take Exit 60 for Boulevard Gaétan-Laberge.
- Eastbound: A full closure is planned between Exit 4 (A-15 / A-20) and the Champlain Bridge. The detour runs through Boulevard Gaétan-Laberge and A-15 south toward Île-des-Sœurs.
Autoroute 25 / Hochelaga–Maisonneuve
From Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.
Northbound lanes will be fully closed between Exit 5 (Sherbrooke / Yves-Prévost) and Boulevard Yves-Prévost. Drivers should follow detours via Rue de Boucherville and Boulevard Louis-H.-La Fontaine. Expect overnight slowdowns in the area.
Autoroute 19 / Laval – Papineau
From Friday 9:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
The southbound access to A-19 from Boulevard Saint-Martin East will be closed. The detour goes through Boulevard Vanier, Route 125 north, and Autoroute 440 west before rejoining A-19 south.
Côte-de-Liesse Road (Saint-Laurent)
From Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 10 a.m.
Côte-de-Liesse westbound will be completely closed between Rue Gagnon and Boulevard Montpellier, above the railway tracks. Drivers can detour via Côte-Vertu Road. Expect localized slowdowns on Saturday morning.
With multiple highways affected and fewer open lanes on key bridges, traffic could get rough across the region. If you need to drive, check Quebec511.info before heading out and maybe leave a little earlier than usual.
You can explore the full list of weekend road closures here.