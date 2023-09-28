Canada's Most Popular Baby Names In 2022 Dropped & Parents Need To Get More Creative
The top boy and girl names are the same as in 2021. 👶
Canada's most popular baby names in 2022 were just revealed and it seems as if parents are sticking with the usual.
On September 27, Statistics Canada dropped the list of the top ten names for boys and girls in Canada and the most popular choices for each gender are the same as it was back in 2021. C'mon, Canada. We have to be more original than that.
The most popular names for boys in 2022 are:
- Noah
- Liam
- William
- Leo
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Thomas
- Lucas
- Jack
The most popular names for girls in 2022 are:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophie
- Chloe
- Mia
- Ava
- Lily
- Mila
In terms of names rising in popularity for boys, Luka, Leon, Jules, Milo, and Weston were in the top 100 for the first time, while for girls, Wren made the cut. See? These are the unique names we're looking for people! Noah? Sure, if they've got an ark to build.
Luckily, there is some hope for more original and creative names to come. "Unique or rare names accounted for 86% of all baby names in 2022," Statistics Canada said. Not to mention there was also a "31% increase in the number of baby names in the last 30 years."
Sorry Olivia and Noah, but you won't be number one for much longer.
Nevertheless, parents cannot get too creative with names, as there are some restrictions in place in Canada for what you can technically name your baby, with some provinces being more strict about the rules than others.
For example, if the Alberta government deems your choice of baby name to be too "confusing, embarrassing to any other person, misleading or [...] offensive on any other grounds," it can be rejected. Well, we're certain Elon Musk is glad he didn't have to name his baby in Alberta.
In Quebec, your child cannot have more than four first names or have a family name be composed of one of the parent's first names. Additionally, if parents cannot decide on a name together, the government chooses one for you. Of course, it's a lot more detailed than that, but imagine disagreeing over what name to choose for your child and the Directeur de l’état Civil goes with Claude or Ginette? No thanks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.