A NCAA Basketball Tournament Is Happening In Montreal This Weekend & Tickets Are Only $20

Courtesy of Evenko

The NCAA Northern Classic tournament will be touching down in the Greater Montreal Area this weekend with six Division 1 NCAA basketball teams facing off on the court at Place Bell.

The tournament will showcase a brand new slate of Division 1 NCAA basketball talent with games spread out across three days starting on Friday, November 24, 2023.

"After its wildly successful debut in 2022, the Northern Classic is returning to Place Bell this fall with a brand-new slate of NCAA talent," Evenko said in a press release shared with MTL Blog. "Quebec’s basketball and athletic community was out in full force, with various professional and amateur athletes, coaches, teams, supporters and influencers gracing the crowd."

NCAA basketball players on the court.NCAA basketball players on the court.Courtesy of Evenko

A total of three games will be played each day.

The six Division One NCAA basketball teams that will be playing at Place Bell this weekend include:

  • Bowling Green Falcons
  • Canisius Golden Griffins
  • Lipscomb Bisons
  • UNC Asheville Bulldogs
  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Wofford Terriers
The basketball tournament will count towards each team's standings, which will affect teams' post-season chances, as well as their March Madness ranking.
Tickets for the NCAA basketball event are currently on sale and start at only $20, which provides you full-day access to all three games. For those who want to attend the three-day event, a weekend pass is available for $56.

NCAA basketball players on the court.NCAA basketball players on the court.Courtesy of Evenko

Here is the three-day schedule:

November 24th - Round 1

2:00 p.m. — UNC Asheville vs Lipscomb
4:30 p.m. — Wofford vs Canisius
7:00 p.m. — Western Kentucky vs Bowling Green

November 25th - Round 2

2:00 p.m. — Canisius vs Western Kentucky
4:30 p.m. — UNC Asheville vs Wofford
7:00 p.m. — Lipscomb vs Bowling Green

November 26th - Round 3

11:00 a.m. — Western Kentucky vs UNC Asheville
1:30 p.m. — Wofford vs Lipscomb
4:00 p.m. — Bowling Green vs Canisius

NCAA Division 1 Basketball Tournament

When: November 24, 25, and 26, 2023

Where: Place Bell – 1950 rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC

Buy NCAA Basketball tickets here

