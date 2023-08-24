Carey Price Surprised Young Montreal Canadiens Fans & The Reactions Are Too Adorable
The Habs goalie signed jerseys, took photos and chatted with the kids.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was back in Montreal for the ultimate hockey surprise on August 23, 2023. Sitting patiently behind a curtain at the Montreal Canadiens Hockey School in Brossard, Price walked out to surprise young hockey fans and the kids' reactions were too adorable.
The group of hockey school students immediately gasped at the sight of Price, who walked in sporting an all-black Under Armour sweatsuit. Smiles, cheers, and applause echoed across the room as the kids got up out of their places to embrace the Habs goalie.
Price signed loads of Habs wear including at least one Cole Caufield jersey, and took pictures with the hockey fans who were also able to ask the NHL star a few questions. "What would be your advice to make it into the NHL?" one kid asked.
"Work hard," Price said, surely blowing the child's mind with this previously unknown life hack. "And want it more than the next person."
"I knew it!" the kid replied, now equipped with the knowledge needed to get to the show.
During his visit, Price also handed out free pairs of Under Armour shoes to each and every hockey school attendee and finished off his visit with a group shot, hockey team style. As the pic was being taken, a few kids took the opportunity to tease Price, poking his shoulder and laughing along with the athlete.
Although Carey and Angela Price sold their Montreal home and have moved to a property in Kelowna, British Columbia, the Habs player — who has said he does not yet plan to retire in spite of injuries that have at least halted his career — will definitely be making routine visits back to the 514. In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram, Angela Price revealed that the Price family will return to Montreal often. "I feel like we will come back for visits quite a bit," she wrote.
In addition to Price recovering from a knee injury and their move out of Montreal, the family has also been dealing with the loss of Angela Price's father, who passed away on August 17, 2023.
"Yesterday we lost my dad. Words cannot express the immense love and gratitude I have for this amazing man," Price wrote on Instagram. "You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever live on in my heart."