Netflix Canada Dropped Its May Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Get that popcorn poppin'! 🍿

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Jennifer Lopez in 'The Mother', Right: The cast of 'Queer Eye Season 7'.

Jennifer Lopez in 'The Mother', Right: The cast of 'Queer Eye Season 7'.

Netflix Canada

Get the popcorn ready because Netflix Canada has released its list of May 2023 releases and it's looking like it is going to be one heck of an entertaining month.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month including The Mother, Blood & Gold and Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, to name a few.

Wanda Sykes and Hannah Gadsby are releasing their highly anticipated stand-up shows, I'm An Entertainer and Something Special, both of which will be available for streaming on May 9 and May 23, respectively.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's May releases:

Films

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — May 11

The Mother — May 12

Blood & Gold — May 26

TV Series

The Tailor — May 2

Sanctuary — May 4

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – May 4

Dance Brothers — May 10

Yaki Tori: Soldiers of Misfortune — May 18

Xo, Kitty — May 18

Ultraman — May 11

Black Knight — May 12

Fubar – May 25

Documentary

Queen Cleopatra — May 10

Missing: Dead Or Alive — May 10

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me — May 16

Working: What We Do All Day — May 17

Merpeople — May 23

Victim / Suspect – May 23

Reality

Love Village — May 2

Jewish Matchmaking — May 3

Queer Eye Season 7 — May 12

Rhythm & Flow: France – May 17

Selling Sunset — May 19

The Ultimatum: Queer Love – May 24

Stand Up Comedy

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — May 9

Wanda Syke: I'm An Entertainer — May 23

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Loading...