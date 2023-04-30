Netflix Canada Dropped Its May Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get that popcorn poppin'! 🍿
Get the popcorn ready because Netflix Canada has released its list of May 2023 releases and it's looking like it is going to be one heck of an entertaining month.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month including The Mother, Blood & Gold and Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, to name a few.
Wanda Sykes and Hannah Gadsby are releasing their highly anticipated stand-up shows, I'm An Entertainer and Something Special, both of which will be available for streaming on May 9 and May 23, respectively.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's May releases:
Films
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — May 11
The Mother — May 12
Blood & Gold — May 26
TV Series
The Tailor — May 2
Sanctuary — May 4
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – May 4
Dance Brothers — May 10
Yaki Tori: Soldiers of Misfortune — May 18
Xo, Kitty — May 18
Ultraman — May 11
Black Knight — May 12
Fubar – May 25
Documentary
Queen Cleopatra — May 10
Missing: Dead Or Alive — May 10
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me — May 16
Working: What We Do All Day — May 17
Merpeople — May 23
Victim / Suspect – May 23
Reality
Love Village — May 2
Jewish Matchmaking — May 3
Queer Eye Season 7 — May 12
Rhythm & Flow: France – May 17
Selling Sunset — May 19
The Ultimatum: Queer Love – May 24
Stand Up Comedy
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — May 9
Wanda Syke: I'm An Entertainer — May 23
