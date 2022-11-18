North Shore CÉGEP Lionel-Groulx Went Into Lockdown Due To A 'Potential Active Shooter'
The school says the situation "is under police control."
Senior Editor
29m
CÉGEP Lionel-Groulx in the North Shore suburb of Sainte-Thérèse went into lockdown as a "precautionary measure" Friday afternoon after a "potential shooter" was seen outside on campus, the school said in a public announcement.
It asked students and staff to confine themselves inside and anyone outside school buildings to "leave immediately."
The school says police are on campus and conducting a search.
In a later update, the school said students and staff should stay confined until administrators make an announcement. It also asked locals to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.