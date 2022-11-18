Search on MTL Blog

North Shore CÉGEP Lionel-Groulx Went Into Lockdown Due To A 'Potential Active Shooter'

The school says the situation "is under police control."

CÉGEP Lionel-Groulx in July 2021.

Google Maps

CÉGEP Lionel-Groulx in the North Shore suburb of Sainte-Thérèse went into lockdown as a "precautionary measure" Friday afternoon after a "potential shooter" was seen outside on campus, the school said in a public announcement.

It asked students and staff to confine themselves inside and anyone outside school buildings to "leave immediately."

The school says police are on campus and conducting a search.

In a later update, the school said students and staff should stay confined until administrators make an announcement. It also asked locals to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

