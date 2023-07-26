Old Montreal Is Hosting A Garden-Themed Pétanque Pop-Up With Cocktails & Crepes
Jardin Pétanque is rolling in.
Old Montreal is no stranger to French influence, but this summer, Grey Goose plans to shake things up, replacing pastis with vodka at an exclusive pétanque pop-up. From August 23 to 27, the Quai de l'Horloge will host the spirited clink of boules and ice cube-filled glasses.
Jardin Pétanque is a fusion of friendly competition and top-shelf sips to beat the summer heat. The unconventional blend of sport and spirits offers an immersive experience, where participants can engage in a friendly game of boules in teams of two, four or six. If you purchase tickets for under six players, you'll be paired with another group to compete in lawn bowling. You can later retreat to a stylish, private Clubhouse for refreshments.
The rules are simple, so even novices can join in. You just toss the cochonnet target ball, aim your boules as close to it as possible and accumulate points for every successful shot. The first team to reach 13 points claims victory.
Each afternoon of Jardin Pétanque promises to be tasteful, with the Clubhouse offering a fresh pour of Grey Goose spritz or soda. Meanwhile, the menu spans chef-crafted French crêpes to munch post-game. You can choose from a selection of savoury and sweet options like the classics of French ham with Emmental cheese or beurre-sucre.
A $35 ticket grants you access to the fusion of French eats, sport and mixology. It's not just about rolling boules, but rolling out a whole new tradition. Get set for a game-changer.
Jardin Pétanque x Grey Goose
When: August 23 to 27
Where: 16, rue Quai de l'Horloge
Cost: $35/person