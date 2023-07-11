Montreal's Old Port Has A New Garden Terrasse With A South Beach-Inspired Bistro & Supper Club
Miami vibes, Mediterranean morsels, and Monaco chic. 🌴🍹
Montreal's Old Port is seeing a fresh entrant this season that brings together the lively spirit of Miami's South Beach and the chic flair of Monaco in a tropical, laid-back dining experience. Pangea serves a fusion of Mediterranean cuisines in a bright atmosphere, reminiscent of a breezy beachfront locale, with a striking all-white interior.
The new bistro and supper club revives the energy of legendary venues 2Pierrots and Cage Aux Sports while adding its own modern twist. Named after the landmass that held together all of Earth's landmasses before they split into the continents we know today, Pangea aims to unite diverse culinary influences under one roof.
A tree sits at the centre of the bar in the all-white interior.Courtesy of Pangea.
Pangea’s eclectic menu offers an array of tantalizing flavors, starting with the Mediterranean Salmon Tartare ($28), hand-cut Ora King Salmon melded with Greek olives and sun-dried tomato aioli. The Summer Tomato Steak ($23) is a creative vegan option, combining thick-cut heirloom tomatoes with horseradish pangrattato and spiced ricotta. The menu also highlights the Olivia Summer Salad ($23) made with gem lettuce, multi-coloured radishes, Lesvos feta cheese, and burnt citrus dressing, alongside Carpaccio Braised Beef ($29) with a fine-cut Wagyu and dukkah bark.
Seafood enthusiasts can dive into Ariel’s Mermaid Seafood Platter ($75), a lavish array of lobster tail, Argentinean shrimp, razor clams, oysters, scallop crudo, and caviar. In the main courses, the showstopper is the Moroccan Spiced Black Angus Ribeye ($125), a spiced house-crusted beef cut with an intriguingly spicy sauce.
The Heineken Garden Terrasse.Courtesy of Pangea.
The menu also caters to plant-based diets with the Burnt Head of Cauliflower ($35), glazed with saffron coconut yogurt and miso. A sweet conclusion awaits with the creatively named Whoops, I Dropped My Ice Cream Cone! ($18), a scoop of vegan-friendly tahini-date ice cream with a lavender waffle cone, and Italian Olive Oil Cake ($16), a refreshing endnote with limoncello curd and honey chantilly.
As the sun sets, Pangea morphs into an energetic supper club, reminiscent of South Beach’s nightlife. In the spirit of Deux Pierrots, the venue intends to become a vibrant hub for Montreal's night scene, providing a space for guests to enjoy the evening hours.
In addition to its late-night activities, Pangea also offers a daytime retreat at the remodeled Cage Aux Sports. For those preferring outdoor spaces, the Heineken Garden Terrace is a welcoming oasis in the heart of the bustling city.
Pangea's arrival promises a unique and refreshing take on Montreal's dining and entertainment scene. Drawing inspiration from globally-renowned coastal destinations, it is an engaging blend of the old and new, adding a fresh page to the rich story of Old Montreal.
Pangea
Where: 104, rue Saint-Paul Est