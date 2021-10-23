These Onions Sold In Quebec Have Been Recalled & Could Make You Very Sick Or Even Kill You
Go check your fridge! 🧅
Check your fridges, onion eaters! A brand of onions sold in Quebec has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, which could make you very sick and — in some cases — even lead to death.
On October 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that Gwillimdale Farms was recalling bags of onions in three sizes: 2 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41454 7), 3 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41455 4) and 5 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41456 1).
All of these are products of Mexico.
"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," reads the CFIA statement.
But, if you're healthy, it says you might just experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Over the long term, complications could result in a severe form of arthritis.
This recall has been labelled a "Class 1" hazard meaning "there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death."
There are no reported illnesses from these products so far.
If you get sick from consuming these products, go see your doctor. And if you have these products at home, the CFIA says to throw them out or return them to the place where they were purchased.