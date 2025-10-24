Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

PAJAR's massive Montreal Warehouse Sale is back and you can score up to 70% off

Grab a deal on cozy apparel just in time for winter. 🧥🥾

​PAJAR outerwear

PAJAR outerwear

Courtesy of PAJAR
Editor, Studio

If you're in the market for toasty, stylish gear to get you through Montreal's famously chilly winters, you won't want to miss out on this chance to save big money on coats, boots and more from this iconic, Montreal-based brand.

PAJAR is hosting their mega annual Warehouse Sale over four days, from October 30 to November 2, offering visitors up to 70% off a vast selection of boots, outerwear and accessories for men, women and kids in a wide variety of sizes

Located at 5500, rue Paré, Mount-Royal, the warehouse sale is easy to get to — it's just steps from Namur Metro station and right by Orange Julep. If you choose to drive, you can take advantage of the free on-site parking too.

On October 30 and 31, the Warehouse Sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On November 1, you can shop your heart out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Finally, on November 2, doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. for those hunting down a last-minute bargain.

Founded in 1963 in Montreal, PAJAR knows all about staying warm during the winter. They've made an art of stylish and functional outerwear, using waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and cozy fillings to make sure you're set whatever the weather.

When they say "it's the most wonderful time of the year," you know they're talking about the annual PAJAR Warehouse Sale, right?

PAJAR Annual Warehouse Sale

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, October 30-31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, November 1; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025

Address: 5500, rue Paré, Mont-Royal, QC

Why you need to go: Score up to 70% off PAJAR clothes, shoes and accessories just in time for winter.

Check out the Facebook event for more information

Quebec's winter tire deadline is coming up but there are some exceptions to the rule

Not everyone has to make the switch by December 1.

Check your pantry: A popular Dollarama snack is being recalled in Quebec due to mold

Retailers are also asked to remove it from sale and stop distribution.

Montreal's STM drivers are going on strike for 3 days in November

That's two separate STM strikes happening in the same month! 😬

Driving in Montreal this weekend? These major road closures could ruin your plans

Don't get caught in a bumper-to-bumper jam. 🚧

Rogers and Fido customers in Quebec could be owed money in a new class action lawsuit

Did you get a text message earlier this week?

Quebec's highest-paying job fields were revealed & the top spot is not medicine or law

Looking to switch careers?

Costco just changed its opening hours in Quebec & it could alter your shopping routine

The holidays are coming...

A Montreal TikToker is going viral for peeing on landmarks across the city

Montreal has a new supervillain on its hands.

Montreal's Halloween forecast is out & you might want to add an umbrella to your costume

You can always go as Mary Poppins! ☂️