PAJAR's massive Montreal Warehouse Sale is back and you can score up to 70% off
Grab a deal on cozy apparel just in time for winter. 🧥🥾
If you're in the market for toasty, stylish gear to get you through Montreal's famously chilly winters, you won't want to miss out on this chance to save big money on coats, boots and more from this iconic, Montreal-based brand.
PAJAR is hosting their mega annual Warehouse Sale over four days, from October 30 to November 2, offering visitors up to 70% off a vast selection of boots, outerwear and accessories for men, women and kids in a wide variety of sizes
Located at 5500, rue Paré, Mount-Royal, the warehouse sale is easy to get to — it's just steps from Namur Metro station and right by Orange Julep. If you choose to drive, you can take advantage of the free on-site parking too.
On October 30 and 31, the Warehouse Sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On November 1, you can shop your heart out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Finally, on November 2, doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. for those hunting down a last-minute bargain.
Founded in 1963 in Montreal, PAJAR knows all about staying warm during the winter. They've made an art of stylish and functional outerwear, using waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and cozy fillings to make sure you're set whatever the weather.
When they say "it's the most wonderful time of the year," you know they're talking about the annual PAJAR Warehouse Sale, right?
PAJAR Annual Warehouse Sale
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, October 30-31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, November 1; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025
Address: 5500, rue Paré, Mont-Royal, QC
Why you need to go: Score up to 70% off PAJAR clothes, shoes and accessories just in time for winter.