Parks Canada Is Hiring Summer Workers & You Could Earn Up To $30 An Hour

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A Parks Canada worker holding up a pride flag, Right: A Canadian national park in Alberta.

If you're looking to score a summer job this year, then Parks Canada has got you covered. The federal agency is hiring people for summer positions across Canada and you could earn up to $30 an hour.

Parks Canada, which manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites across the country, is on the lookout for students and temporary workers for its summer 2023 operations.

The salary varies depending on your educational background and the position you select. For high school students, the pay starts at $16 an hour. As for university students, the salary starts at $20 an hour and can go as high as $30 an hour for temporary workers.

The following Parks Canada positions are currently open for this summer:

  • Campground or gate attendant
  • Heritage presenters
  • Trail crew members
  • Resource conservation technicians
  • Office workers
  • Junior analysts
  • Clerical assistants
  • Internet content and media officers
The application process is swift and easy – all you need to do is tell Parks Canada a little bit about yourself, including your language skills and educational background. Then, you can select up to 10 jobs to apply for, various locations you'd be willing to work in and upload your resumé.

So, if you've got what it takes, then apply away!

Parks Canada summer jobs

Salary: $16 to $30 an hour

Company: Parks Canada

Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking for high school and university students, as well as temporary workers, to join the team for its 2023 operations. Positions include campground agents, office workers and trail crew members, to name a few.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

