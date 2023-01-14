Parks Canada Is Hiring Summer Workers & You Could Earn Up To $30 An Hour
If you're looking to score a summer job this year, then Parks Canada has got you covered. The federal agency is hiring people for summer positions across Canada and you could earn up to $30 an hour.
Parks Canada, which manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites across the country, is on the lookout for students and temporary workers for its summer 2023 operations.
\u201cLooking for your dream summer job? \ud83c\udf04\nHave a look at this @ParksCanada inventory, where you can apply to hundreds of job openings in less than 15 minutes! \ud83e\udd2f\n\nMake a difference and help protect Canada\u2019s natural wonders for generations to come.\nhttps://t.co/cvYC9ZSs7x\u201d— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1673449346
The salary varies depending on your educational background and the position you select. For high school students, the pay starts at $16 an hour. As for university students, the salary starts at $20 an hour and can go as high as $30 an hour for temporary workers.
The following Parks Canada positions are currently open for this summer:
- Campground or gate attendant
- Heritage presenters
- Trail crew members
- Resource conservation technicians
- Office workers
- Junior analysts
- Clerical assistants
- Internet content and media officers
So, if you've got what it takes, then apply away!
Parks Canada summer jobs
Salary: $16 to $30 an hour
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking for high school and university students, as well as temporary workers, to join the team for its 2023 operations. Positions include campground agents, office workers and trail crew members, to name a few.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.