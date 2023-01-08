These 14 Part-Time Jobs In Montreal Are Accepting Applicants & Pay More Than $20 Per Hour
Anyone want to be a handyperson on the side?
Working full-time isn't for everyone, and if you're looking for a side hustle, it can be hard to sift through all the low-paying part-time jobs available in Montreal. Thankfully, MTL Blog has compiled a list of 14 of the best-paying part-time jobs available right now across the city — and no, you don't need a Master's for all of them, okay?
Practice your French and get that resume polished, because your next opportunity could be but a scroll away!
Pallbearer
Salary: $21 per hour
Company: Service de Limousines Sanscartier
Who Should Apply: Montrealers with strong arms and even stronger psychological fortitude should apply for this role, which offers on-the-job training and no previous experience required.
Webmaster
Salary: $20 per hour
Company: Regroupement Taktik, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Web developers with up to a year of experience coding, creating and designing websites should consider this role.
Administrative technician
Salary: $21.37 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: Fluent francophone students can apply for this job, which has two open positions available.
Administration officer
Salary: $20.07 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: You'll need to speak French and hold a DEC in administrative management for this role, which has four open positions.
Administration analyst
Salary: $23.71 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: Four French speakers will be accepted into this role, which involves analyzing and improving workplace efficiency.
Socio-economic research and planning officer
Salary: $23.71 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: This student job is available to French speakers who are studying political science, sociology, social sciences or statistics.
Rehabilitation counsellor
Salary: $25.25 per hour
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: This role is available to students of the following subjects who speak French: social work, human resources management, psycho-education, guidance, psychology, industrial relations, law, criminology, social work and special education.
Picture frames assembler
Salary: $20 to $25 per hour
Company: Biltmore Domicile
Who Should Apply: This role has no requirements besides that you be excited about building furniture as your side job!
Medical orderly
Salary: $22 per hour
Company: Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux
Who Should Apply: Stress-tolerant francophone women (or anglophones, or preferably bilingual) with physical strength should apply for this role, which involves at-home care for a disabled person.
Social aid officer
Salary: $20.97 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: 20 of these positions are available now to students interested in reviewing immigration applications.
Office assistant
Salary: $20.97 per hour
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: Ten students will be hired in this position, which involves compiling documents for review and handling mail, among other tasks.
Human resources management consultant
Salary: $25.33 per hour
Company: Ministère des affaires municipales et de l'habitation
Who Should Apply: Francophones interested in human resources management should apply for this role, which involves processing and filing student job and internship applications.
Food service attendant
Salary: $21.58 per hour
Company: Vigi Santé, Ltd
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need to speak French and either hold a high school diploma or have some experience in the food industry — or, you need to pass their competency test.
Handyperson
Salary: $20.20 per hour
Company: Hôtel Universel Montreal
Who Should Apply: French speakers with good knowledge of how to install and manage equipment, cables and computers should apply for this role. A good knowledge of regulations is also a plus.
