Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

These 14 Part-Time Jobs In Montreal Are Accepting Applicants & Pay More Than $20 Per Hour

Anyone want to be a handyperson on the side?

Staff Writer
Someone uses an Apple laptop in Old Montreal.

Someone uses an Apple laptop in Old Montreal.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Working full-time isn't for everyone, and if you're looking for a side hustle, it can be hard to sift through all the low-paying part-time jobs available in Montreal. Thankfully, MTL Blog has compiled a list of 14 of the best-paying part-time jobs available right now across the city — and no, you don't need a Master's for all of them, okay?

Practice your French and get that resume polished, because your next opportunity could be but a scroll away!

Pallbearer

Salary: $21 per hour

Company: Service de Limousines Sanscartier

Who Should Apply: Montrealers with strong arms and even stronger psychological fortitude should apply for this role, which offers on-the-job training and no previous experience required.

Apply here

Webmaster

Salary: $20 per hour

Company: Regroupement Taktik, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Web developers with up to a year of experience coding, creating and designing websites should consider this role.

Apply here

Administrative technician

Salary: $21.37 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: Fluent francophone students can apply for this job, which has two open positions available.

Apply here

Administration officer

Salary: $20.07 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: You'll need to speak French and hold a DEC in administrative management for this role, which has four open positions.

Apply here

Administration analyst

Salary: $23.71 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: Four French speakers will be accepted into this role, which involves analyzing and improving workplace efficiency.

Apply here

Socio-economic research and planning officer

Salary: $23.71 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: This student job is available to French speakers who are studying political science, sociology, social sciences or statistics.

Apply here

Rehabilitation counsellor

Salary: $25.25 per hour

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: This role is available to students of the following subjects who speak French: social work, human resources management, psycho-education, guidance, psychology, industrial relations, law, criminology, social work and special education.

Apply here

Picture frames assembler

Salary: $20 to $25 per hour

Company: Biltmore Domicile

Who Should Apply: This role has no requirements besides that you be excited about building furniture as your side job!

Apply here

Medical orderly

Salary: $22 per hour

Company: Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux

Who Should Apply: Stress-tolerant francophone women (or anglophones, or preferably bilingual) with physical strength should apply for this role, which involves at-home care for a disabled person.

Apply here

Social aid officer

Salary: $20.97 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: 20 of these positions are available now to students interested in reviewing immigration applications.

Apply here

Office assistant

Salary: $20.97 per hour

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: Ten students will be hired in this position, which involves compiling documents for review and handling mail, among other tasks.

Apply here

Human resources management consultant

Salary: $25.33 per hour

Company: Ministère des affaires municipales et de l'habitation

Who Should Apply: Francophones interested in human resources management should apply for this role, which involves processing and filing student job and internship applications.

Apply here

Food service attendant

Salary: $21.58 per hour

Company: Vigi Santé, Ltd

Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need to speak French and either hold a high school diploma or have some experience in the food industry — or, you need to pass their competency test.

Apply here

Handyperson

Salary: $20.20 per hour

Company: ​Hôtel Universel Montreal

Who Should Apply: French speakers with good knowledge of how to install and manage equipment, cables and computers should apply for this role. A good knowledge of regulations is also a plus.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...