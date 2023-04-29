government of canada jobs

7 Parks Canada Jobs Available Across Quebec & You Could Earn Nearly $80,000 A Year

Lake Louise in Alberta, Right: A Parks Canada post of Banff National Park of Canada.

Helena Bilkova | Dreamstime, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime
If you've been eyeing a job with the federal government then Parks Canada has got you covered. The government agency is currently hiring all across Quebec right now and one job pays nearly $80,000 a year. With countless natural beauties across the province, who wouldn't want to get paid to be one with nature?

From positions including facilities attendant, administration jobs, visitor services, maintenance workers and IT positions, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you'd get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.

So, if you've got what it takes, dust off those résumés and apply away.

Student — Maintenance Worker

Salary: $16.84 to $18.17 per hour

Location: Rimouski, Quebec (Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse National Historic Site of Canada)

Closing Date: April 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

Administrative

Salary: $50,980 to $66,089

Location: Various locations

Closing Date: September 1, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

IT – Inventory

Salary: $60,603 to $76,217

Location: Various locations

Closing Date: August 3, 2024, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

Visitor Services 

Salary: $19.83 to $26.51 per hour

Locations: Chambly, Coteau-du-lac, La Mauricie National Park of Canada, Montebello, Montreal, St-Paul-De-L'Île-aux-noix (La Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit)

Closing Date: May 31, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

Mechanic

Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 per hour

Location: Havre-Saint-Pierre and Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve of Canada, Quebec

Closing Date: April 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

Visitor Services Team Leader

Salary: $61,341 to $66,089

Location: La Mauricie National Park of Canada, Quebec

Closing Date: May 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

Visitor Facilities Attendant

Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 per hour

Location: Tadoussac, Quebec (Saguenay–St-Lawrence Marine Park)

Closing Date: May 3, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST

Apply here

