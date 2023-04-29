7 Parks Canada Jobs Available Across Quebec & You Could Earn Nearly $80,000 A Year
Get paid to be one with nature! 🏔
If you've been eyeing a job with the federal government then Parks Canada has got you covered. The government agency is currently hiring all across Quebec right now and one job pays nearly $80,000 a year. With countless natural beauties across the province, who wouldn't want to get paid to be one with nature?
From positions including facilities attendant, administration jobs, visitor services, maintenance workers and IT positions, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you'd get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off those résumés and apply away.
Student — Maintenance Worker
Salary: $16.84 to $18.17 per hour
Location: Rimouski, Quebec (Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse National Historic Site of Canada)
Closing Date: April 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
Administrative
Salary: $50,980 to $66,089
Location: Various locations
Closing Date: September 1, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
IT – Inventory
Salary: $60,603 to $76,217
Location: Various locations
Closing Date: August 3, 2024, at 1:59 a.m. EST
Visitor Services
Salary: $19.83 to $26.51 per hour
Locations: Chambly, Coteau-du-lac, La Mauricie National Park of Canada, Montebello, Montreal, St-Paul-De-L'Île-aux-noix (La Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit)
Closing Date: May 31, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
Mechanic
Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 per hour
Location: Havre-Saint-Pierre and Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve of Canada, Quebec
Closing Date: April 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
Visitor Services Team Leader
Salary: $61,341 to $66,089
Location: La Mauricie National Park of Canada, Quebec
Closing Date: May 30, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
Visitor Facilities Attendant
Salary: $19.83 to $21.58 per hour
Location: Tadoussac, Quebec (Saguenay–St-Lawrence Marine Park)
Closing Date: May 3, 2023, at 1:59 a.m. EST
