These 12 Jobs In Montreal Pay Up To $160,000 & They're Hiring Now

From IT to respiratory therapy, there's a job out there for everyone!

Staff Writer
Office buildings surrounding Square Victoria in downtown Montreal on a spring day.

Office buildings surrounding Square Victoria in downtown Montreal on a spring day.

Michael Descharles | Unsplash

The current economy may be questionable at best, but that doesn't mean companies aren't hiring for high-paying roles in Montreal, especially if you have certain valuable skills like speaking French, understanding computers or knowing how to do respiratory therapy on someone.

These 12 jobs are active and open to Montrealers and pay very respectably for the amount of experience and education required to land them. If your present place of work is putting a freeze on hires or even raises, perhaps make a raise of your own by switching to a more lucrative career in one of the fields listed below.

IT implementation manager

Salary: $70 to $80 hourly

Company: Auum Solutions, Inc.

Who Should Apply: This role requires both French and English, as well as eight to 10 years of experience as a computer applications or software development project manager.

Apply here

IT director

Salary: $70 to $75 hourly

Company: Auum Solutions, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Bilingual project managers with at least 10 years of IT experience and five years of infrastructure management can apply to this role, which also requires knowledge of Agile methods.

Apply here

Commercial insurance underwriter

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 annually

Company: Zurich Canadian Holdings Limited

Who Should Apply: Bilingual underwriters with at least five years of experience might consider this role, which involves "evaluating new and renewal applications to determine insurance risks, insurance premiums, extent of coverage and other conditions."

Apply here

Audit and compliance director

Salary: $133,695 to $164,125 annually

Company: Office of the Auditor General of Canada

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with Bachelor's degrees and five or more years of auditing experience could be a good fit for this position.

Apply here

Engineering department manager

Salary: $107,829 to $152,604 annually

Company: Corporation de l'École Polytechnique de Montréal

Who Should Apply: French-speaking engineers with at least a Master's in a related form of engineering and three years of experience in university teaching can apply for this role.

Apply here

Chief civil engineer

Salary: $100,000 to $130,000 annually

Company: Application through TechnoGénie

Who Should Apply: Certified engineers who speak French and have more than a decade of experience in project management can consider this role, especially if you have an understanding of québécois transportation projects.

Apply here

Chief operating officer — financial, communications and other business services

Salary: $120,000 to $150,000 annually

Company: Tormon Executive Search Limited

Who Should Apply: This role requires mastery of French or English and five years of experience in business services.

Apply here

Comptroller

Salary: $100,000 annually

Company: Centre Sablon

Who Should Apply: French speakers with university degrees in accounting or a related field and at least five years of related experience can apply for this position, which requires knowledge of Excel (yes, including pivot tables).

Apply here

Respiratory therapist

Salary: $75 hourly

Company: Action Santé LC

Who Should Apply: Candidates for this job will need to speak French and hold a DEC in respiratory therapy techniques.

Apply here

Senior software developer

Salary: $138,086 annually

Company: SIA Innovations, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Bilingual software developers with at least seven years of full-stack development experience and three years of related managerial experience might consider this position.

Apply here

Database designer

Salary: $90,000 to $95,000 annually

Company: Intrado

Who Should Apply: English speakers with Bachelor's degrees in computer science or a related field and at least three years of data systems development experience can apply to this role, which involves experience with SQL.

Apply here

Procurement manager

Salary: $110,000 to $150,000 annually

Company: Core Healthcare

Who Should Apply: This remote- or hybrid-optional role requires at least five years of procurement experience, specifically in the field of pharmaceuticals, as well as good communication and personnel management skills.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
Loading...