These 12 Jobs In Montreal Pay Up To $160,000 & They're Hiring Now
From IT to respiratory therapy, there's a job out there for everyone!
The current economy may be questionable at best, but that doesn't mean companies aren't hiring for high-paying roles in Montreal, especially if you have certain valuable skills like speaking French, understanding computers or knowing how to do respiratory therapy on someone.
These 12 jobs are active and open to Montrealers and pay very respectably for the amount of experience and education required to land them. If your present place of work is putting a freeze on hires or even raises, perhaps make a raise of your own by switching to a more lucrative career in one of the fields listed below.
IT implementation manager
Salary: $70 to $80 hourly
Company: Auum Solutions, Inc.
Who Should Apply: This role requires both French and English, as well as eight to 10 years of experience as a computer applications or software development project manager.
IT director
Salary: $70 to $75 hourly
Company: Auum Solutions, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Bilingual project managers with at least 10 years of IT experience and five years of infrastructure management can apply to this role, which also requires knowledge of Agile methods.
Commercial insurance underwriter
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 annually
Company: Zurich Canadian Holdings Limited
Who Should Apply: Bilingual underwriters with at least five years of experience might consider this role, which involves "evaluating new and renewal applications to determine insurance risks, insurance premiums, extent of coverage and other conditions."
Audit and compliance director
Salary: $133,695 to $164,125 annually
Company: Office of the Auditor General of Canada
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with Bachelor's degrees and five or more years of auditing experience could be a good fit for this position.
Engineering department manager
Salary: $107,829 to $152,604 annually
Company: Corporation de l'École Polytechnique de Montréal
Who Should Apply: French-speaking engineers with at least a Master's in a related form of engineering and three years of experience in university teaching can apply for this role.
Chief civil engineer
Salary: $100,000 to $130,000 annually
Company: Application through TechnoGénie
Who Should Apply: Certified engineers who speak French and have more than a decade of experience in project management can consider this role, especially if you have an understanding of québécois transportation projects.
Chief operating officer — financial, communications and other business services
Salary: $120,000 to $150,000 annually
Company: Tormon Executive Search Limited
Who Should Apply: This role requires mastery of French or English and five years of experience in business services.
Comptroller
Salary: $100,000 annually
Company: Centre Sablon
Who Should Apply: French speakers with university degrees in accounting or a related field and at least five years of related experience can apply for this position, which requires knowledge of Excel (yes, including pivot tables).
Respiratory therapist
Salary: $75 hourly
Company: Action Santé LC
Who Should Apply: Candidates for this job will need to speak French and hold a DEC in respiratory therapy techniques.
Senior software developer
Salary: $138,086 annually
Company: SIA Innovations, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Bilingual software developers with at least seven years of full-stack development experience and three years of related managerial experience might consider this position.
Database designer
Salary: $90,000 to $95,000 annually
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: English speakers with Bachelor's degrees in computer science or a related field and at least three years of data systems development experience can apply to this role, which involves experience with SQL.
Procurement manager
Salary: $110,000 to $150,000 annually
Company: Core Healthcare
Who Should Apply: This remote- or hybrid-optional role requires at least five years of procurement experience, specifically in the field of pharmaceuticals, as well as good communication and personnel management skills.
