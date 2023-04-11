The Canadian Government Is Hiring For These 10 Positions & Some Pay Up To $160,000
Bonus points if you're bilingual!
Despite the shaky economy and looming recession, the government of Canada is still hiring for a range of high-paying roles, from IT management to Innovation specialist (whatever that means), with roles based across Canada, including in Montreal.
The government does offer some noteworthy benefits, including three to five weeks of accrued vacation (depending on the position), an annual individual performance bonus, insurance and access to free courses and Employee Resource Groups.
Quantitative Analysis Specialist
Salary: $78,657.14 to $98,321.43 annually
Who should apply: Those with undergraduate degrees in any quantitative field and expertise in Microsoft Suite and data visualization tools can apply to this role, which also requires five years of experience (or a good enough education to compete with that).
Housing Policy and Research Advisor
Salary: $121,130.97 to $151,413.71 annually
Who should apply: Experienced managers with seven years of experience in research development and a postgraduate degree in a related field can apply to this role. You'll need to be good at navigating Canada's housing system and communicating with stakeholders.
IT Technical Advisor
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182 annually
Who should apply: Anyone who has graduated from a two-year program specializing in computer science, IT or related specialties is eligible for this role, which requires experience in at least three of these technologies:
- "Commercial off-the-shelf systems (COTS)
- Object-oriented design and programming
- Microsoft .NET (C#, VB.NET)
- Model View Controller (MVC)
- CQRS Patterns (Command, Query, Responsibility, Segregation)
- Oracle PL/SQL development tools (Oracle Developer, TOAD, etc.)
- PHP
- HTML 5.0
- JavaScript Frameworks (VueJS, React, etc.)
- C/C++
- UNIX shell scripting
- GTK
- XML"
Senior Manager
Salary: $125,000 to $160,000 annually
Who should apply: Bilingual, university-educated law (or similar) graduates with at least five years of experience "in leading analysis and developing responses to complex policy or risk issues related to the financial sector" would be a good fit for this role, which requires experience leading a team and engaging in multiple multi-stage projects at once.
Housing Research Senior Specialist
Salary: $97,692.52 to $122,115.65 annually
Who should apply: Fluent English speakers with at least a Master's, and ideally a PhD, in Economics, Finance, or a similar field should apply to this role if you also have at least five years of experience in economic research and modelling. You'll also need a working knowledge of housing policies and trends.
Innovation Specialist
Salary: $81,410.14 to $101,762.68 annually
Who should apply: Bilingual applicants with undergraduate degrees in a field relevant to housing should consider this job, which involves oral and written communication skills as well as advanced analytical capabilities and a good understanding of Canada's housing systems.
Multi-Unit Underwriting Manager
Salary: $94,388.91 to $117,986.14 annually
Who should apply: Another role with the CMHC, this job requires at least five post-university years of experience in underwriting, a strong knowledge of multi-unit mortgage loan insurance and risk management, and a good understanding of Canada's housing market.
Network and Security Specialist
Salary: $81,693 to $104,457 annually
Who should apply: This role at the National Film Board requires a degree in IT or computer science, at least eight years of related experience and infrastructure maintenance, experience with Cisco, and plenty of very gritty computer science experience around DNS systems, SSL certificates and SNMP protocols.
IT Security Risk Management Specialist
Salary: $78,657.14 to $98,321.43 annually
Who should apply: Folks with degrees in cyber security or similar and at least five years of experience in IT security or information security should consider this role, which involves using your knowledge of Canadian laws for IT good.
Senior Analyst
Salary: $92,600 to $119,300 annually
Who should apply: Leaders with five or more years of experience managing projects, with a degree in business or IT (or another relevant field) should apply to this role, which involves leading business programs and analyzing performance data.
