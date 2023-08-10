Part Of Downtown Montreal Is Closing Until 2025 — Here's What You Need To Know
The hum of construction machinery and the sight of cranes will remain a familiar spectacle on rue Sainte-Catherine. Downtown Montreal is continuing its transition into a more pedestrian-friendly space with a significant portion closed off until 2025.
A blend of form and function is the goal. The city is aiming to revamp this historical corridor, not only to make it prettier but also more practical. Think wider sidewalks, more trees for shade, and updated infrastructure underneath, including the replacement of old sewer lines and pipes, some of which are over a century old.
Business as usual
While the construction might suggest otherwise, the city is promising uninterrupted access to all businesses on rue Sainte-Catherine. The section between Stanley and Mansfield will be out of bounds for vehicular traffic, but you can still visit your favourite shops during regular business hours.
Drivers can expect a brief construction pause between mid-November 2023 and mid-February 2024, briefly allowing cars back on that stretch of road.
Some speed bumps
One concern, especially for motor enthusiasts and businesses that profit from it, is the potential impact of this massive construction project on the 2024 and 2025 Formula 1 events on Peel. There could be a possible relocation and the city has indicated it's mulling over an alternative venue for the much-anticipated race.
Aside from the Grand Prix, accessibility remains a pressing issue. The intricate web of construction and renovation can be disorienting for many, especially tourists. As the heart of Montreal undergoes its metamorphosis, a clear and concise roadmap, both literally and figuratively, will be crucial for day-to-day navigation.
Beneath the surface
The extensive refurbishment isn’t just skin-deep. Much of the foundational work revolves around updating and replacing Montreal's age-old underground infrastructure. Focused on rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, which has some of the city’s most dated underground pathways, some sewer lines and pipes have been serving Montreal for nearly 150 years, making them overdue for replacement.
A map breaking down the phases of downtown construction.Courtesy of the City of Montreal.
With 200 metres to revamp on Sainte-Catherine Ouest alone, combined with an additional 140 metres on Metcalfe and 500 on Mansfield, the scale and complexity of the project is mammoth. Maintaining essential services while undertaking the upgrades requires precision.
The project has to contend with potential risks like gas pipes, high-voltage electrical conduits, and centennial water mains, with the ultimate reward being infrastructure that stands for another century and beyond.
The road ahead
Once the major obstructions on Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and Rue Peel are removed by 2025, the city plans to evaluate the possibility of extending the Sainte-Catherine Ouest Project further west. This would be a continuation of the city's vision to rejuvenate key urban arteries, including Place du Frère-André and adjacent streets.
With completed projects, like the makeover of rue Sainte-Catherine between Bleury and Mansfield and the operational REM's Gare Centrale enhancing downtown connectivity, the city's pulse is only growing stronger. Montrealers and visitors can look forward to a more navigable, aesthetically pleasing, and efficient downtown space in the years to come.