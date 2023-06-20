Hélène Boudreau Says It Took 'Courage' To Wear Only Body Paint During Montreal's Grand Prix
"You have no idea the courage it took for me to walk down the street like that."
Grand Prix weekend has come and gone, but one person in particular left a lasting impression, and we're not talking about any of the drivers. Hélène Boudreau caused quite the stir during F1, where she proudly sported nothing but underwear and racecar body paint on rue Crescent in Montreal's downtown core.
The OnlyFans mogul is no stranger to the spotlight, but she said the move took a lot of courage to pull off. Boudreau's body was painted in a red and black racecar ensemble with the Ferrari logo on one side and the OnlyFans logo on the other. The look, themed for the Grand Prix festivities, was created by muralist and body paint artist REMX in collaboration with Boudreau's art director Val Belley.
Wearing nothing but a layer of paint, underwear and a pair of Nike Air Jordans, Boudreau walked down one of the busiest streets during Montreal's F1, garnering tons of looks, taking pics with fans and having a little bit of fun herself.
In a clip posted to Boudreau's Instagram, she can be seen walking through a metal detector when the security guard asks for her to take her clothes off in order to pass. "I can't," Boudreau replied as she gestured to her body being covered in nothing but paint.
MTL Blog spoke with Boudreau, who dished on what it was really like being almost nude in public wearing nothing but paint.
Boudreau said that it wasn't a negative experience and that many people recognized her. "People were taking photos of me and asking me for photos," Boudreau said. "I would say 80% [of people] knew my name."
Still, the day was anything but a breeze for Boudreau. The XXX content creator shared her reflections on Instagram stories, saying she had to work up to rocking the body paint look in public.
A slide from Boudreau's Instagram story.@iamhely | Instagram
"You have no idea of the courage it took me to walk the street like that," Boudreau said. "You can say what you want, but I'm here to entertain and make myself known."
While some online haters called out Boudreau for seeking attention, she replied that that was the whole point.
"This is a character. Of course I'm looking for attention, IT'S MY JOB," Boudreau continued. "The show must go on." And it definitely did.
Boudreau said that the reality of the situation struck her most when she was taking the metro downtown.
"In the metro, I was so nervous I said to my friend, 'Ok, seriously there's no such thing as a bad promotion.' Even if I can be too generous, I told myself, 'All roads lead to Rome'," she wrote on IG. "There are no good or bad roads. As long as you have courage and determination."
Both courage and determination weren't enough to stop her from getting the police's attention, however.
Toplessness in Canada is not prohibited unless you are disturbing the peace. While Montreal handles each situation on a case-by-case basis, Boudreau's topless endeavours weren't breaking any laws. In fact, the Canadian criminal code does not have any specific laws that make it illegal to go topless, although there are laws against "indecent behaviours."
Article 173 of Canada's Criminal Code defines an indecent act as one that takes place "in a public place in the presence of one or more persons, or in any place with intent to insult or offend any person." If convicted, it's punishable by imprisonment. Meanwhile, indecent exposure refers to "every person who, in any place, for a sexual purpose, exposes his or her genital organs to a person who is under the age of 16 years."
All in all, the law applies to anyone who is caught completely nude or having sex in public. Toplessness does not fall into either category. Still, Boudreau found herself in some trouble.
"The police acted as if it was forbidden," she told MTL Blog. "They took me to a corner and then let me go because they had nothing to say," she explained.
While the police couldn't do anything about the body paint, they did stop Boudreau from promoting her social media with her @IAMHELY poster. "My Instagram poster was forbidden, but not the body paint," Boudreau said.
It's not the first time Montreal police have responded to toplessness. Last year, some officers were chastised for targeting a young woman in a local park who briefly removed her shirt to cool off. She said multiple officers menaced her to cover up, but she asserted her rights until they left without giving her a fine. She described being scared about the interaction, and a #FREETHETITTIES topless protest followed suit.
In Boudreau's case, a slew of comments on social posts questioned the legality of her actions. Her followers went back and forth under the main video, but the OnlyFans star was quick to set the record straight. "It's allowed," Boudreau wrote. "The police let me pass. What's not allowed is having a sign."
Despite the F1 drama, the day was a major success for Boudreau. She posted a clip to IG with 2Pac's iconic "All Eyez On Me" playing in the background, because all eyes had literally been on Boudreau.
Who is Hélène Boudreau?
Hélène Boudreau first sparked controversy back in 2021 after she exposed her breasts for her UQAM graduation photo, a pic that is known to have started it all. The "scandal" made headlines across Quebec, landing Boudreau interviews with TVA Nouvelles, Tout le monde en parle, and Narcity, to name a few.
Boudreau didn't shy away from the spotlight, making sure her 15 minutes of fame turned into a lifetime of wealth, and it's all thanks to her thriving OnlyFans and adult entertainment career.
What does Hélène Boudreau do for a living?
After gaining notoriety in Quebec following the release of her UQAM grad pic, Boudreau began to commit to OnlyFans full-time, creating solo, couple and group content.
Boudreau remains a top earner on OnlyFans, collaborating with fellow XXX creators and signing her first major deal with the adult entertainment network Bang.