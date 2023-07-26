REM Montreal Cheat Sheet: Tickets, Schedules & Everything Else You Need To Know
You can use your OPUS card, but you'll need to keep zones in mind.
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) has arrived, your golden ticket to an interconnected city. With its grand opening, the REM marks a transformative moment for Montreal's public transportation system.
But how do ticket transfers work? Which stations will open their gates first? How does this modern marvel fit into our city’s ever-evolving urban narrative? The answers, like the trains, are about to roll in. Here's what you need to know:
When will the REM open in Montreal?
The REM will officially begin regular service in Montreal as of commissioning on July 31, 2023. The REM will run for 20 hours a day, seven days a week.
The REM is celebrating its grand opening with a free open house weekend on July 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be surprises, music, frozen treats, a photo booth and entertainment at the giant ring in Esplanade Place Ville-Marie.
Can I use my monthly OPUS card to ride the REM?
Yes, but it might not get you everywhere. The zone layout for transit in the Montreal area consists of Zones A, B, C, and D. In simple terms, A is Montreal, B is the South Shore and Laval, with C and D being even further away. Ticket prices increase the further you need to travel.
Monthly passes for Opus cards within Montreal (Zone A) cost $97, or $58 for students. If you want a pass that gives unlimited transit between Laval and the South Shore, including the REM, then you will need an All Modes AB pass, sold at a monthly rate of $155, or $92.50 for students.
You can use a Zone A Opus Card to reach Nuns Island via the REM, but a fare to go to any station on the South Shore will cost $4.50, or $9 for a return trip.
How much will REM tickets cost?
The cost of a REM ticket depends on zone travel. A one-way pass from Montreal to Nuns Island will cost you $3.75, whereas a ticket from Montreal to Brossard will cost you $4.50.
How can I buy a REM ticket?
There are ticket booths at every REM station, which you can use to buy passes. They accept both cash and card. There are also tap machines to validate a loaded OPUS card before getting on a REM train, similar to the system used at EXO stations.
How frequently will the REM run?
At opening, trains will run every 3 minutes and 45 seconds during peak hours and every 7 minutes and 30 seconds during off-peak.
When fully operational, a train will arrive in-station every two minutes and thirty seconds during peak hours, and every five minutes during off-peak.
How fast does the REM go?
The REM will reach speeds of 100 km/h while crossing the Samuel-de-Champlain bridge. The average speed of the trains is 51km/h.
Which REM stations are opening?
- Gare Centrale
- Located a few minutes walk from the orange line’s Bonaventure Metro, Gare Centrale will be the first downtown hub to get aboard the REM. Gare Centrale connects VIA Rail, the REM, and the STM orange and green lines through Montreal’s underground city.
- Île-des-soeurs
- Montreal’s Nun’s Island is the first stop on the way toward Brossard from Gare Centrale, full of trendy new restaurants, boat rentals, a spa and giant grocery store.
- Panama
- Panama Station is located right next to Terminus Panama where you can catch a bus to just about anywhere on the South Shore. Located at the intersection of Tascherau Boulevard, there are lots of malls to discover.
- Du Quartier
- Just a few minutes walk from DIX30, you can find exciting activities near this stop, including indoor surfing and a butterfly sanctuary.
- Brossard
- This is the command centre of the REM's operations. There's a large on-site parking lot offering South Shore residents plenty of space to commute into Montreal by light rail.
What cool places can I reach by the REM?
You will be able to reach a lot of events and activities via the REM, like Canada’s first lifestyle centre DIX30. There are also a bunch of Montreal cafés now within reach.
What’s the deepest REM station?
Edouard Monpetit is the deepest transit station in not only Montreal but in all of Canada. At 72 metres deep, it's actually among the deepest in the world. It will open during the Phase 2 launch in 2024.
When are the rest of the REM stations opening?
With the South Shore line of the REM opening in July 2023 as Phase 1 of the project, most REM stations across the island are still in construction. Phase 2 of the project will open the stations in Montreal’s downtown, West Island, and North Shore will form connections to the rest of the island by the end of 2024.
Why isn't the Griffintown REM station open?
Plans for the Griffintown station were finalized later than the rest of the South Shore segment, so the station is still in construction. It will open alongside the rest of the REM’s Phase 2. You will see the train pass by it as the stop closest to Gare Centrale.
Can you bring a bike on the REM?
Until August 20, bikes are welcome on the REM at all times. You cannot ride a bike in a station or car, but you can take one on board the light rail. Only two bikes are allowed on any given train at one time, as part of a pilot project to allow bicycles on the networks without restriction.
Cyclists are asked to let other passengers on and off first, and bikes should be held at all times (not leaned against the inside of a train car).
Can I take the REM with my pet?
Your pet is allowed on the REM under certain circumstances. Guide dogs and service dogs are allowed if they are assisting people with disabilities or if they are being trained. All dogs must wear muzzles, from the moment they enter the station until they leave. Until August 20, the REM is conducting a pilot project to allow dogs on a leash on the network at all times. Only one dog per passenger is allowed. Other animals must travel in closed carrier cages.
Do REM trains have drivers?
The REM is completely driverless, and the controls are fully self-sufficient, even in the case of emergencies. There are manual overrides that operators are trained to use in very specific emergency situations. The command centre in Brossard oversees all of the REM operations and is among the most reliable systems in the world.
Does the REM have WiFi?
The REM has unlimited, high-speed WiFi for commuters who want to save on data aboard the REM.