Peloton Recalled Over 100K Exercise Bikes In Canada Due To An Injury Hazard
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes."
Peloton has recalled over 100,000 bike machines across Canada due to a fall and injury hazard. Health Canada published the consumer product recall on May 12, 2023. It involves Peloton bikes with model number PL01.
"The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user," the Health Canada notice reads. It also explains that "the issue has occurred primarily in users taller than 5'11" (180 cm) and above 250 pounds (114 kg)."
It's asking consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled exercise bike."
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have a Peloton bike model PL01? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/70WqMu7fBO\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1684184451
The federal health department is urging Peloton users to verify their machines by checking the model number displayed on the inside front fork of the bike. The affected products were sold from January 2018 to May 2023.
Consumers must contact Peloton for a free repair. The company is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed. Health Canada says affected consumers can order their post via a toll-free Peloton hotline, (833) 821-0099, or online.
Health Canada says that the bikes cannot be sold, given away or redistributed as this practice goes against the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.
As of May 11, per Health Canada, Peloton had disclosed one reported incident involving the PL01 machine. It did not originate in Canada.
Health Canada encourages Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this Peloton product or any other consumer product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.