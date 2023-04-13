8 Household Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Products Are Affected
"Immediately stop using the recalled products."
Health Canada has issued a number of recall warnings regarding several household items sold across the country, many of which are due to chemical, fire and injury hazards that pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.
The federal health department is urging Canadians to check whether they are in possession of any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.
Here are the eight recalled products to look out for:
LumaRail bed rails
Recalled Products:
- LumaRail Bed Rails with Legs (Model #PHB4000)
- Doublesafe Bed Assist Rail (Model #PHB7000D)
Recall Reason: According to the Health Canada report, "users of the recalled LumaRail Bed Rails can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress when attached to an adult's bed. The LumaRail Bed Rails pose an entrapment and asphyxiation hazard."
Cylele Mgg and VAGILA baby walkers
Recalled Products:
- Infant Early Learning Car Safety Car with Wheels and Seat Stroller 6-24 Months Height Adjustable Develop and Train Children’s Skills
- With Wheels for 6-18 Months Stand Learning Girls and Boy Sit to Stand with Wheels and Seat Adjustable Anti-Rollover Gift
Recall Reason: "Baby walkers are prohibited in Canada," Health Canada said. "Children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the child were not supported by the walker, posing a variety of risks of injury to the child. Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death."
Kool Charmz
Recalled Products:
- Kool Charmz Colours Apple
- Kool Charmz Colours Heart & Arrow
- Kool Charmz Colours Strawberry
Recall Reason: "Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the recalled jewellery contains lead in excess of allowable limits," the report warns.
Hot Focus Boutique children's jewellery sets
Recalled Products:
- Petite Boutique Glow in the Dark mini jewellery carry case bracelet – 800 GD
- Petite Boutique Rainbow mini jewellery carry case bracelet – 800 RB
- Petite Boutique Tie-Dye Butterfly mini jewellery carry case bracelet – 800 TB
Recall Reason: According to the federal department, "Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the recalled jewellery contains cadmium in excess of allowable limits.
ABRA Electronics magnets
Recalled Product: MAG-N-5-SPHERE — 5mm
Recall Reason: "Small, powerful magnets can be easily swallowed by children of all ages, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks. When more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, the magnets can attract one another while moving through the intestines. This can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls," Health Canada says.
Sunter rechargeable LED mirror
Recalled Product: Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirror — 03/2022 or 04/2022 located on the underside of the base
Recall Reason: According to the recall report, "the lithium-ion battery supplied with the Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirror manufactured in March and April of 2022 may overheat, posing a fire hazard."
YANRU baby walkers
Recalled Product: Various YANRU baby walkers sold online by WQDDS on Amazon.ca
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the child were not supported by the walker, posing a variety of risks of injury to the child."
The Laundress fabric conditioners
Recalled Product: All recalled products have "The Laundress – New York" printed at the top of the label
Recall Reason: "The fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure," the recall warning states.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.