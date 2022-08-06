People In Quebec Can Claim Up To $7,000 For Buying An Electric Vehicle — Here's How
You can get a rebate of $300 to $7,000 for buying an electric vehicle!
The Quebec government offers individuals, businesses, organizations and Quebec municipalities a rebate of up to $7,000 on the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle.
The rebate initiative, known as the Roulez vert program, was officially launched on January 1, 2012, and will be extended until 2026-2027.
With more than 133,000 electric vehicles on the road throughout Quebec, the Roulez vert program encourages the acquisition of new and used electric vehicles and the installation of charging stations to better the environment.
How much of a rebate can I get?
The amount of the rebate depends on the "type of vehicle and conditions such as the vehicle's selling price, electric battery capacity, model year and year of purchase," the Quebec government states.
Buyers can get a rebate amount of $7,000 on all-electric vehicles if the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is less than $60,000. Buyers are also eligible for a rebate amount of $7,000 on hydrogen-powered vehicles if the MSRP is less than $60,000.
As for plug-in hybrid vehicles, buyers can receive a rebate amount of $300 to $5,000 if the MSRP is less than $60,000. Quebec states that the rebate amount is calculated based on the battery's capacity.
Electric motorcycles are eligible for a rebate amount of $2,000, while limited-speed electric motorcycles (electric scooters) are eligible for a rebate of $500.
The provincial government requires buyers to consult a detailed list of eligible vehicles in order to determine the exact amount of the rebate they can receive.
How do I apply?
In order to obtain your rebate from the car dealers at the time of the transaction, you are required to register for Quebec's Roulez vert program online services and create a profile. This way, the car dealer will be able to verify whether your user profile has been created on the online services and can then complete the rebate application for your new vehicle.
If your car dealer does not offer this type of transaction, you must then complete the rebate application yourself.
You must first register on online services and create an account and complete your user profile. In the online services, you must open a session in order to start your rebate application.
Start by clicking on "Mes demanded/My Applications", then on "Créer une demande/Create an application" choose the "Véhicule neuf/New vehicle" option. Enter all the required information in the "Véhicule/Vehicle" tab followed by attaching an electronic version of all required documents in the "Documents" tab. When done, save the application and then click on "Soumettre la demande/Submit the application".
The government will then process your application and send you an email if the application has been approved. If approved, you will receive your rebate cheque by mail within four to six weeks.
If you do not have access to online services, you can file your application by mail using the PDF form and mail it to the following address:
Roulez vert program
New vehicle rebate
CP 27506 BP Pont-Viau
Laval (Québec)
H7G 2V0
Further information regarding Quebec's rebate program can be found on their website.
