Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Here Are Quebec's Plans For Banning Gas-Powered Car Sales

Goodbye gas stations and hello charging stations.

Senior Editor
Here Are Quebec's Plans For Banning Gas-Powered Car Sales
Josephthomas | Dreamstime

Goodbye, gas guzzlers. Quebec plans to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and has presented what it calls its "roadmap" to get there. Draft regulation submitted on January 26 proposes tightening disincentives so that automakers will have to accumulate a certain number of credits from electric or low-emission vehicle sales.

Those who don't collect enough credits will face penalties under the regulation, the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change said in a February 7 press release.

The goal is to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales over the next thirteen years. The government expects to have 632,000 EVs on the roads by 2025, 1.5 million by 2030 and 3.5 million by 2035.

The ministry said it hopes the looming gas vehicle ban, rebates, the expansion of the charging station network, and a public awareness campaign will motivate consumers to ditch gas-powered cars.

The regulation is open to public consultation until March 12, 2022. If approved, the ministry says Quebec "will become the first jurisdiction in North America to legislate its target of 100% electric car sales by 2035."

While Environment Minister Benoit Charette trumpeted the proposal as a potential win for drivers and a step toward the province's emissions goals, opposition party Québec solidaire says the CAQ's targets aren't ambitious enough.

In a February 15 press release, the party called on the government to move up the end of gas-powered car sales to 2030 and ban companies from advertising "the most polluting vehicles like SUVs and trucks."

"The CAQ government must change gears and act quickly to catch up," Québec solidaire MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien said.

"There is an urgent need to act in the fight against climate change and Quebec is dragging its feet. At Québec solidaire, we are making simple and effective proposals to tighten the screws on a polluting industry that doesn't hesitate to waste our collective efforts."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

All Quebec Police Officers Will Now Have To Undergo Training To 'Counter' Racial Profiling

The Quebec government announced this news on December 5.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

After five Quebec police officers were suspended after a video of a violent arrest was widely shared on social networks, the Quebec government announced on December 5 that "training to counter racism and racial and social profiling" would be implemented for all police officers in the province.

"The issue of racial and social profiling is a constant concern for the Ministry of Public Security and our police forces. Policing is a demanding profession and must be carried out to the highest standards of public service. The training of all our police officers will contribute to improving practices," said Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Public Security.

This training will allow police officers to understand "the issues" they face "in a diverse society" and will allow them to better "situate the legal framework of police interventions with respect to human rights," the government's press release stated.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Director Of Quebec's Anti-Racism Ads Called Out The Gov't For 'Derailing' The Message

"To you, Benoit Charrette and François Legault, I ask you to withdraw this advertisement and to apologize."

François Legault, premier ministre du Québec | YouTube, Justek16 | Dreamstime

The government is getting a lot of heat for those Quebec anti-racism ads that circulated on television and social media.

First released on November 22, the ads aimed to challenge viewers' prejudice with depictions of a group of young Black friends sitting on a park bench, a man from South America going for a run in his neighbourhood, two medical professionals of Asian descent and an Arab family gathering for a meal in an apartment.

Keep ReadingShow less

A New Quebec Anti-Racism Ad Was Called Out For Not Calling Anglophones Quebecers

The government admitted it made a mistake.

François Legault, premier ministre du Québec | YouTube

On Monday, Quebec unveiled its new anti-racism ads, intended to be positive messages against prejudice, to the public. But the new campaign entered the language debate after some took issue with the wording in one ad.

The ad, which is running in both English and French, has been criticized for how it describes a group of individuals sitting in a park.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal election 2021

Valérie Plante's Major Promises For Montreal Now That She Won Re-Election

Here's what the re-elected mayor is planning for our city.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

The results are in and Montreal has decided who the mayor will be for the next four years. Like it or not, Valérie Plante is here to stay and like her first run as mayor, she has big plans for the future of our metropolis.

Here's some of the major things Plante promised to do if she were re-elected.

Keep ReadingShow less