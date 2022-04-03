Gas-Powered Cars Will Be Banned In Canada By 2035 & Here's The Plan To Make That Happen
The Government of Canada recently released its Emissions Reduction Plan.
The Great White North is trying to get greener and greener as time goes on. In a mere 13 years, in 2035, there will be a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars in Canada.
This is part of the Government of Canada's plan to help get the country's economy to net-zero emissions by 2050. But what exactly does this plan look like?
EMISSIONS REDUCTION PLAN: Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, Minister @s_guilbeault and Minister @JonathanWNV announced major next steps in taking action to address climate change, create good sustainable jobs in Canada and make our transportation sector green and electric!pic.twitter.com/uQtD1HKWPa— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1648572216
Well, the federal government recently announced its Emissions Reduction Plan, giving us a clearer answer to that question.
The plan includes a specific section for transportation, which Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, described as "major next steps in taking action to address climate change, create good sustainable jobs in Canada and make our transportation sector green and electric" on Twitter.
Although new gas-powered cars are only going to be banned as of 2035, the government is already making moves to help convince drivers to make the shift towards electric vehicles, including putting more charging stations are the country to make having an electric car easier.
In the Emissions Reduction Plan, it states that the government will be "making it easier for Canadians to switch to electric vehicles through additional funding of $400 million for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) charging stations, in support of the Government’s objective of adding 50,000 ZEV chargers to Canada's network."
It seems as though more work will need to be done too, though. In a notice shared in December 2021, the federal government made a point to note that to achieve its climate goals, emissions are going to be reduced from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles too, not just regular cars.
And honestly, with the recent soaring gas prices in Quebec and across the country, it may be worthwhile to invest in an electric car even before 2035.
