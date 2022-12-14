Pornhub Revealed Canadians Were Coming And Going Faster From The Site In 2022
Part of the long list of data they're tracking about you.
Perhaps the videos are getting better or Canadians have shrinking attention spans. Either way, Pornhub reports that viewers in Canada didn't last as long on the site this year.
The average visit time in 2022 decreased by one second to nine minutes and 54 seconds, while Canadians came and went close to 20 seconds faster, sticking around for nine minutes and 28 seconds.
And if you think it's weird for the site to track how long you're on there, you should see the other ways they're up in your junk.
It turns out Sunday is the most popular day to visit Pornhub and Fridays tend to have the lowest traffic. Peak viewing times span from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., except on weekends when the viewing shifts into the morning hours.
Aside from collecting traffic data, like when you're logging on and the length of your visit, however, Pornhub also tracks a f*ckton of personal data.
"We collect browser and operating system information, devices you use to access the Websites and your time zone setting. We also collect online identifiers. Specifically, we collect internet protocol (IP) address information and we set cookies," Pornhub writes in their Privacy Policy.
And that's just for unregistered users.
Even if you're diligent about clearing your cookies, the site can still create a full picture of who you are.
"If enough data points are gathered, a website can create a digital fingerprint of sorts that can more comprehensively distinguish one visitor from another, based on their very unique set of characteristics. [...] This fingerprint can then be used to track users over time and across websites, and even to create a personalised advertising profile just for you," Vice wrote in an exposé on just how much Pornhub knows about you.
The site's recent "Pornhub Insights" release with this year's breakdown of video popularity includes in-depth data on user sexuality, gender and location, among other points.
So just remember, the next time you turn out the lights and try to get in the mood with your phone in hand, it's just you… and Pornhub watching.