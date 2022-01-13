Trending Topics

News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Stores Can Soon Reopen On Sundays

Sunday grocery runs are back!

Quebec Businesses Can Soon Reopen On Sundays
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

You'll soon be able to get back to your regularly scheduled Sunday shopping routine. At a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec stores can open on Sundays again starting January 23.

After two grocery-less Sundays on January 2 and 9, January 16 will be the final Sunday on which most Quebec businesses are forced to close. However, shops must still operate at 50% capacity.

The Sunday closures were among several COVID-19 measures introduced on December 30, though Legault said this particular restriction was put in place to help stores and businesses contend with a shortage of employees.

Legault also announced on Thursday that the province-wide curfew would be lifted as of Monday thanks to stabilizing COVID-19 cases.

A vaccine passport will soon be required to shop in many of the province's larger stores, such as Canadian Tire — but excluding pharmacies and food stores — said Legault.

Quebec reported 8,793 new COVID-19 cases on January 13. Hospitalizations increased by a net 117 patients for an active total of 2,994. This includes 272 cases currently in intensive care, a net increase of nine from the day before. The province also officially introduced a Level Five protocol for hospital capacity, with a total of 4,013 hospital beds dedicated to patients with COVID-19.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

