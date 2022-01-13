Quebec Stores Can Soon Reopen On Sundays
You'll soon be able to get back to your regularly scheduled Sunday shopping routine. At a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec stores can open on Sundays again starting January 23.
After two grocery-less Sundays on January 2 and 9, January 16 will be the final Sunday on which most Quebec businesses are forced to close. However, shops must still operate at 50% capacity.
The Sunday closures were among several COVID-19 measures introduced on December 30, though Legault said this particular restriction was put in place to help stores and businesses contend with a shortage of employees.
Legault also announced on Thursday that the province-wide curfew would be lifted as of Monday thanks to stabilizing COVID-19 cases.
A vaccine passport will soon be required to shop in many of the province's larger stores, such as Canadian Tire — but excluding pharmacies and food stores — said Legault.
Quebec reported 8,793 new COVID-19 cases on January 13. Hospitalizations increased by a net 117 patients for an active total of 2,994. This includes 272 cases currently in intensive care, a net increase of nine from the day before. The province also officially introduced a Level Five protocol for hospital capacity, with a total of 4,013 hospital beds dedicated to patients with COVID-19.
