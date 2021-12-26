Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec's COVID-19 Case Data Is Unreliable & Experts Worry About What Could Come Next

How bad will Omicron get in Quebec? It's basically anyone's guess.

Quebec's COVID-19 Case Data Is Unreliable & Experts Worry About What Could Come Next
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The sudden arrival of the Omicron variant just weeks ago has hammered home a truth about the COVID-19 pandemic: Nobody is ever quite certain exactly what will happen next.

In Quebec, the uncertainty is especially true over this holiday weekend for a more problematic reason: In spite of days of record-setting case counts, Quebec isn't officially publishing updates on December 24, 25 or 26 (though their open data sites are getting updated), and regardless, even Quebec's own institutions say that data is no longer reliable because rapid tests results aren't factored in.

According to Prativa Baral, an epidemiologist and doctoral candidate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the numbers we do have "are an undercount — our testing capacity is maxed out, so we're not actually seeing what's happening with the case numbers."

With the lack of good data, "we are flying blind into a tunnel right now," Baral said.

"We need to develop a quick and easy method that allows people to record their positive case on a rapid antigen test: a website — or ideally — an app where people can record their positive case, and perhaps, record their daily symptoms too."

With that in mind, and with some surprised by the minimal new restrictions announced by Quebec Premier François Legault on December 22, the current situation is murky. Are we heading off a pandemic cliff or threading a needle?

Quebec's vaccination situation justifies a more lenient set of rules relative to last year, Dr. Anne Gatignol, a professor of immunology and microbiology at McGill University, told MTL Blog in an email.

"Also, considering all the efforts that most of the Quebecers have done for the last 22 months and the high level of vaccination, the government understood that a little bit of careful social gathering can occur," she wrote. "This is a reward to the vaccinated population, but it should not apply to the unvaccinated."

Dr. Mark Goldberg, an environmental epidemiologist and professor in the department of medicine at McGill University, agreed that the vaccination situation changes the stakes, but he called the lack of certainty around Quebec's data "shocking" said we are nonetheless "playing with fire."

"Case counts, which are grossly underestimated, are going through the roof and hospitalizations, which will lag by about a week or two, will as well," he said. "This will cause all sorts of grief for our amazing health care workers but, as importantly, many people who do not get hospitalized may suffer over the long term because of lingering symptoms and important pathologies from the infection ('long COVID')."

Goldberg was critical of federal and provincial responses to Omicron, which he said were far too slow. "In a pandemic, especially with the most infectious variant we have ever seen, every day counts and they diddled, again," he said.

"We should have boosted (at the least our most vulnerable) 7 days before the holidays, knowing people were going to gather," Baral said. "We failed to act in that window."

We can't even be certain about the impact of Quebec's restrictions because they were applied so recently, said Baral. "It usually takes a few weeks before the effects of restrictions are seen in cases," she noted. "But with Omicron, the sheer contagiousness of it and the widespread community transmission we have makes it unlikely that we will see a decline in growth soon, especially because it's winter and people will be mingling indoors for the holidays, increasing community transmission even more."

Gatignol was more forgiving of the lack of data reporting, saying that "we can understand that people at the front need to take some rest." She said the key factors to observe are the number of hospitalizations due to Omicron compared to Delta, the percentage of hospitalizations for Omicron compared to Delta, and the vaccination rate of those hospitalized with Omicron.

She said "several scenarios" should be considered. If the Omicron variant causes severe disease similar to the Delta variant, she said, "We will see massive hospitalizations within the next 2 weeks."

If Omicron is less pathogenic than Delta, "The increase in hospitalizations will be minimal and the health care system will not be affected as much."

Another possibility, she said, is that "only the unvaccinated will be severely affected and will end up in intensive care units."

In the end, Gatignol said, "The truth is probably a mixture of those."

We can gain some insight by looking at South Africa and Europe's experiences of Omicron, but Quebec's situation is not the same.

"South Africa has a younger population, and had a massive wave with an earlier variant which might have attributed some baseline immunity," Baral said. "In the UK, they have boosted a substantial proportion of their population compared to where we are (still >65+). So we will have to monitor case growth (and more importantly, hospitalization growth) over the next few weeks to start getting a better picture."

Goldberg said Europe's experience with Omicron is a good reference to "see how bad the situation will become."

"Luckily, we have higher vaccination rates than most other countries, and this will help," he said. "But boosters need to be available to everyone now."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Exposed To COVID-19? Here's What You Should Do Next

A "high-risk" contact means you need to self-isolate — even if you test negative.

David Taljat | Dreamstime

As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Quebec, it's not impossible that you came into contact with an infected person over the holidays. If you find out you've been exposed to COVID-19, your first thought might be "Now what do I do?" (well, your first thought after "S**t!!!!").

The government of Quebec has outlined the exact next steps you should take on its "Instructions for people who have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19" webpage.

Keep Reading Show less

Omicron Is Causing Airlines To Cancel Holiday Flights But YUL's In Good Shape

Numerous airlines around the world have cancelled dozens — if not hundreds — of flights.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

COVID-19 tests, vaccine passports and masks aren't the only things making travel more difficult over the holidays this year. Multiple airlines around the world have cancelled dozens — if not hundreds — of flights this week, leaving thousands of people grounded, as Omicron cases surge.

These airlines include Lufthansa, Delta, United, Qantas and Jetstar.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Montreal Areas Are The 'Most-Affected' By The Omicron Wave

According to Dr. Drouin.

Rixie | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Thursday, Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, outlined the current COVID-19 situation in the region.

She named six areas that she said were "most affected" by the lastest wave in terms of new cases and positivity rate: Petite-Patrie, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, the Mile End, Villeray, downtown and Hochelaga.

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Is Warning That Quebec Is In For A 'Difficult' Next Few Weeks

"It's going to be very important to continue our efforts and to stick together, even if we are tired."

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Premier François Legault took to Facebook Friday morning amid reports that Quebec has recorded 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The premier sought to reassure Quebecers but also warned of a "difficult" next few weeks.

"If you decide to get together with people outside of your bubble, I urge you to be very careful," he wrote. Earlier in the week, Quebec announced that it will limit private indoor gatherings to six people or two different households as of December 26.

Keep Reading Show less