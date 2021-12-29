Trending Topics

News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Reported Over 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases — Breaking A Record Set 24 Hours Earlier

Plus 102 more hospitalizations.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec reported 13,149 new COVID-19 cases on December 29, slashing a daily record set just 24 hours earlier, when the province surpassed the 12,000 new case mark for the first time.

Experts have warned, however, that official case counts have likely not been capturing the whole picture since the introduction of rapid at-home testing.

804 people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of December 29, a net increase of 102 in 24 hours. 122 people were in intensive care, an increase of seven.

The province also recorded 10 more deaths linked to the disease.

In response to the surge of new infections due to the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the provincial government has introduced a number of new health measures, including the closure of bars and gyms, a renewed work from home order and a six-person limit on indoor private gatherings.

Moreover, Health Minister Christian Dubé took to the airwaves on Wednesday to announce that Quebec would be opening third COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments to everyone aged 18 and older in January.

A calendar followed, showing the dates when age groups would become eligible through the month, concluding with the opening of appointments for 18- to 24-year-olds on January 21.

The minister also had strong words for residents who choose to remain unvaccinated, telling them their choice is likely between getting vaccinated or getting sick if the current infection trend holds.

Officials have not ruled out making vaccination mandatory in the province.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Keep Reading Show less

Keep Reading Show less

Keep Reading Show less

