Quebec has a dreamy crystal mine and you can pick handfuls of sparkling gems
Add this unique activity to your summer bucket list ASAP. 💎
If you've ever dreamed of stumbling upon a hidden treasure trove of glistening gems, there's a place in Quebec where your dream can become reality.
Tucked away in one of Quebec's most popular vacation regions is a lesser-known spot where visitors can hunt for their own sparkling treasures while soaking in some seriously stunning mountain scenery.
Set in the beautiful Gaspésie Region, in the charming city of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, is Mount Lyall Agate Mine, a unique spot that offers visitors the chance to become a prospector for a day.
Mount Lyall is located in a 350-million-year-old volcano, right next to the Chic-Chocs Wildlife Reserve. The site is known for its impressive deposits of agate, jasper, quartz and other semi-precious stones that have formed over millions of years within the ancient volcanic rock.
Unlike other attractions where you're limited to looking from a distance, visitors here can actually search for gemstones themselves, with the site even providing a brief training session on where to hunt and what types of stones to look for.
As you sift through piles of rock, you'll find geodes of all sizes and varieties. Cut them open to reveal agates with intricate bands, pieces of quartz crystal in a variety of colours, and vibrant jasper and citrine, all of which can be found at the mine. You'll likely leave with some seriously beautiful gems to take home.
The site provides the equipment (which includes a container, cart, and hammers) and a brief training session before your departure to the mine. From the parking lot, the mining site can be reached by a short 200-metre walk. The activity takes about 2-3 hours, and after collecting your geodes, you can even get them cut on site.
The experience costs $40 for prospecting, with cheaper rates for accompanying adults and children, plus an additional $5 to 30 for geode cutting, depending on size.
Visitors are welcome without a reservation, but the site recommends arriving no later than 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. to allow enough time for the experience.
The mine also features a boutique where visitors can browse polished stones and mineral specimens from the region.
Beyond the gemstone hunting itself, the setting is part of the attraction. Surrounded by rolling mountains and dense forests, the mine offers panoramic views of the Gaspésie landscape.
On a sunny day, the rugged terrain and fresh air make the outing feel like a perfect escape from city life.
A visit to Mount Lyall Agate Mine can also easily be combined with a longer Gaspésie road trip. The region is packed with natural wonders, from dramatic coastal cliffs and scenic mountain drives to waterfalls, hiking trails, and charming small towns.
Sainte-Anne-des-Monts also offers the perfect blend of sea and mountains, with local activities like the Exploramer museum and Gaspésie National Park.
If you're searching for a summer activity that's a little bit off the beaten path, this dreamy crystal mine might be exactly what you're looking for.
Mount Lyall Agate Mine
Price: $40+ per person
When: Opens June 20, 2026
Address: Route 299 (jonction route du Lac-Sainte-Anne et Murdochville), Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: This lesser-known Quebec attraction provides everything you need to become a prospector for a day, letting you leave with pockets full of gemstones you discovered yourself.
Whether you're a crystal enthusiast or just looking for a unique summer adventure, this hidden gem deserves a spot on your Quebec summer bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- I went whale watching in Quebec — Here's what I wish I knew before going ›
- This crystal river in Quebec is a 'thousand shades of turquoise' and looks like the tropics ›
- This park with 3 white-sand beaches and tropical vibes is a road trip from Montreal ›
- You can float through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with waterfalls 1.5 hours from Montreal ›