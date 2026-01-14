Quebec Premier François Legault just announced his resignation

He announced his resignation at 11 a.m.

Quebec Premier François Legault.
Quebec Premier François Legault.
François Legault | Facebook
Senior Writer

Quebec Premier François Legault has resigned as premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The premier caught everyone off guard Wednesday morning by calling a press conference for 11 a.m. — just before his first cabinet meeting since the holiday break.

"Many Quebecers seek change. And first and foremost, a change of premier," Legault told reporters in French, before officially announcing his departure from politics. "I want to thank those who embarked on this adventure of creating a new party with me."

Legault leaving his post comes after several high-profile exits from his government in recent months. Most recently, former Health Minister Christian Dubé left the CAQ caucus on December 18.

"I can definitely say I woke up each morning and asked myself what was best for Quebecers (...) I can't say I always succeeded. But I tried hard," he added.

Legault founded the CAQ nearly 15 years ago in February 2011 and was first elected as an MNA in the September 4, 2012 general election. He became Quebec's premier on October 18, 2018, leading the CAQ to a majority government. The 68-year-old was re-elected in 2022 during Quebec's first election held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support for the CAQ has been declining throughout the province in recent years. Back in June, a Pollara Strategic Insights poll revealed that just 37% of Quebecers viewed the premier positively, while 47% viewed him negatively, giving the lowest net score of any leader in their own province at -10.

Legault will remain in power until a replacement is appointed.

Quebec will hold a provincial election in the fall.

From Your Site Articles
françois legaultcanada newsmontreal newsquebec premierfrancois legault
NewsNewsMontreal
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Quebec just changed how rent increases work and it affects every tenant in the province

It could make disputes more complicated.

Montreal's free downtown slide park is back with 6 refrigerated snow hills

It's open until March 🛷

9 new Quebec laws and regulations coming into effect in 2026 that you need to know about

Some of these changes will hit your wallet directly.

Some travelling Canadians must renew their passports way earlier than expected in 2026

Ignore this and you risk being denied boarding or refused entry to your destination. 🫣

You might be owed cash if you bought Keurig K-Cups in Quebec — Here's how to claim it

If you bought K-Cups in Quebec, you've got until this summer to file a claim.

Montreal is about to get slammed with up to 15 cm of snow & a weather warning is in effect

Rush hour is going to be rough 😬

These popular chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

You might want to check your pantry.

Canada beat the U.S. in a new passport ranking but both are weaker than before

We're ahead, but not by much 😬

Canada's top 20 travel destinations were ranked and these 3 Quebec spots made the cut

Montreal came out ahead of Toronto. 😏