Quebec Premier François Legault just announced his resignation
He announced his resignation at 11 a.m.
Quebec Premier François Legault has resigned as premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).
The premier caught everyone off guard Wednesday morning by calling a press conference for 11 a.m. — just before his first cabinet meeting since the holiday break.
"Many Quebecers seek change. And first and foremost, a change of premier," Legault told reporters in French, before officially announcing his departure from politics. "I want to thank those who embarked on this adventure of creating a new party with me."
Legault leaving his post comes after several high-profile exits from his government in recent months. Most recently, former Health Minister Christian Dubé left the CAQ caucus on December 18.
"I can definitely say I woke up each morning and asked myself what was best for Quebecers (...) I can't say I always succeeded. But I tried hard," he added.
Legault founded the CAQ nearly 15 years ago in February 2011 and was first elected as an MNA in the September 4, 2012 general election. He became Quebec's premier on October 18, 2018, leading the CAQ to a majority government. The 68-year-old was re-elected in 2022 during Quebec's first election held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support for the CAQ has been declining throughout the province in recent years. Back in June, a Pollara Strategic Insights poll revealed that just 37% of Quebecers viewed the premier positively, while 47% viewed him negatively, giving the lowest net score of any leader in their own province at -10.
Legault will remain in power until a replacement is appointed.
Quebec will hold a provincial election in the fall.