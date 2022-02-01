Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec covid-19

Quebec Gyms Will Reportedly Be Allowed To Reopen Soon

The moment we've been waiting for! 🤞

Staff Writer
Quebec Gyms Will Reportedly Be Allowed To Reopen Soon
Artemiy Sobov | Dreamstime

Forget celebrating Valentine's day on February 14 in Quebec this year. According to various reports, Quebec gyms are going to be allowed reopen on this day, so many people in the province will likely be celebrating that instead.

This news was first reported by the Journal de Montréal on Tuesday morning, then by Radio-Canada.

According to the two sources, Premier François Legault is expected to officially announce this exciting news during a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1.

Gyms in Quebec were yet again forced to close on December 20, 2021 — but it looks like you may be able to work out in your favourite spots again shortly.

Just recently, on Tuesday, January 25, Legault announced a series of what he called "small" rule relaxations.

These included the reopening of restaurant dining halls at 50% capacity on Monday, January 31, as well as new private gathering rules that now allow for either two household bubbles or a maximum of four people from multiple different households.

Then the following Monday, on February 7, live music and movie nights will make a return. Performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to reopen as of that date.

Also on February 7, places of worship in Quebec are allowed to open their doors once again at half capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

And now, we're expected to find out that gyms can reopen the Monday after that!

Clearly, Monday is Legault's favourite day of the week... But hey, we're not complaining.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Most Quebecers Want Canada To Focus On Vaccinating The Rest Of The World

According to a survey.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

As Quebec continues to administer its third COVID-19 vaccine provincewide, most residents think the Canadian government should start making its effort to help vaccinate the rest of the world a priority, says an Angus Reid Institute (ARI) survey.

The ARI stated that nearly 40% of the world population had yet to receive a single COVID-19 vaccine as of January 26. The study, conducted via an online survey that reached 5,002 Canadians between January 7 and 12, suggested that two-thirds of Quebecers (64%) want Canada to prioritize vaccinating people in other countries.

Keep Reading Show less

More Quebec COVID-19 3rd Doses = End Of Restrictions, Says Public Health Honcho

"If we reached the same rate as last year, it's finished [...] we lift everything, there's no more lockdown."

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec kicked off its latest phase of reopenings on January 31 and it's going... well mollo. Though restaurants can reopen and Quebecers can once again host small private gatherings, gyms, spas and bars are still closed.

So far, the government has resisted calls for a full reopening calendar, saying COVID-19 numbers were still too high and the situation in hospitals too fragile to make further commitments.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Restaurant Dining Rooms Are Reopening On Monday & Here's What You Need To Know

Time to book your reservations! 🍲

Coatchristophe | Dreamstime

It's safe to say the majority of Quebecers have been missing indoor dining for the past month, but good news — we're finally going to be able to wine and dine again!

Quebec restaurant dining halls are allowed to reopen as of Monday, January 31.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Quebec Restaurants That Vowed To Reopen Against Public Health Rules Are Backing Down

They received both praise and criticism for their decisions to reopen dining rooms before it was allowed.

Vite des Péchés - site officiel | Facebook, KESTÉ | Facebook

Two Quebec restaurants that sparked a media frenzy when they announced they'd reopen despite public health rules are backing down ahead of the officially sanctioned reopening of dining rooms on January 31.

Earlier in January, Montreal Italian restaurant Kesté and Saguenay pâtisserie Vite des Péchés vowed they'd open their doors to customers seeking sit-down meals after enduring wave after wave of restrictions that they said had been damaging and, most recently, inconsistent.

Keep Reading Show less