Quebec Gyms Will Reportedly Be Allowed To Reopen Soon
The moment we've been waiting for! 🤞
Forget celebrating Valentine's day on February 14 in Quebec this year. According to various reports, Quebec gyms are going to be allowed reopen on this day, so many people in the province will likely be celebrating that instead.
This news was first reported by the Journal de Montréal on Tuesday morning, then by Radio-Canada.
According to the two sources, Premier François Legault is expected to officially announce this exciting news during a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1.
Gyms in Quebec were yet again forced to close on December 20, 2021 — but it looks like you may be able to work out in your favourite spots again shortly.
Just recently, on Tuesday, January 25, Legault announced a series of what he called "small" rule relaxations.
These included the reopening of restaurant dining halls at 50% capacity on Monday, January 31, as well as new private gathering rules that now allow for either two household bubbles or a maximum of four people from multiple different households.
Then the following Monday, on February 7, live music and movie nights will make a return. Performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to reopen as of that date.
Also on February 7, places of worship in Quebec are allowed to open their doors once again at half capacity with a maximum of 250 people.
And now, we're expected to find out that gyms can reopen the Monday after that!
Clearly, Monday is Legault's favourite day of the week... But hey, we're not complaining.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.