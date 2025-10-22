Rogers and Fido customers in Quebec could be owed money in a new class action lawsuit
Did you get a text message earlier this week?
A major class action lawsuit has been authorized in Quebec against Rogers, Fido, and Chatr over a nationwide wireless outage that left millions of Canadians without service in 2021. If you were one of the many customers affected that day, you could soon be eligible for compensation.
According to a new press release from Lex Group Inc., which is leading the case, the Superior Court of Quebec has approved a national class action targeting Rogers Communications Inc., Rogers Communications Canada Inc., and Fido Solutions Inc. (collectively called the "Rogers Group"). The lawsuit alleges that customers across Canada suffered damages as a result of the service interruption that began on April 19, 2021.
Here's everything to know about the case.
What's this class action about?
The lawsuit claims that the April 2021 outage disrupted phone and data services for Rogers, Fido, and Chatr customers and that the companies should be held responsible for losses caused by the interruption.
The court will decide whether Rogers and its related companies are liable for more than just the limited credits that were issued after the outage, including possible compensatory, moral, or punitive damages.
Who's included in the class action?
You're automatically included if, on or around April 19, 2021, you had or were using a Rogers, Rogers for Business, Fido, or Chatr account, line, or contract and experienced a service interruption.
If the lawsuit succeeds, class members could receive:
- A partial refund of service or subscription fees
- Other financial compensation for damages or inconvenience
You don't need to register or pay anything to take part.
Do I need to do anything?
If you were affected, you're already included in the class. There's nothing to sign and nothing to pay. Legal fees would only come from any damages awarded if the case is successful.
If you don't want to be part of it, you must send a letter to the Superior Court of Quebec, District of Montreal, by November 23, 2025, and copy Lex Group Inc. Full details are available at info.lexgroup.ca/rogers-fido-chatr.
What about those texts from Rogers?
Some customers received text messages this week about the class action. If you did, don't worry — it's legitimate. Rogers is required to notify affected customers about the case.
Who's handling it?
The case, officially titled Amram et al. vs. Rogers Communication Inc. et al (500-06-001144-217), is being managed by Lex Group Inc., a Montreal-based law firm specializing in class actions.
For more information, you can contact info@lexgroup.ca or call (514) 451-5500 ext. 101.