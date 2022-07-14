Quebec Public Health Will Hold A COVID-19 Press Conference Thursday Amid The 7th Wave
Stay tuned for updates after 2 p.m.
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 works its way through the province, Quebec's public health officials will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the current epidemiological situation.
The 2 p.m. conference will be hosted by the senior strategic medical advisor of the Direction générale de la santé publique of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS), Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
The event will likely provide clarification on which public health measures are recommended during this stage of the pandemic, as contagious new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 lead to increased cases across the province.
At the conference, which will be presented in a hybrid format, masking is not required but rather left to the discretion of attendees.
This public health update will come in the context of a province facing more COVID-19 cases than any other in Canada. On July 12 alone, Quebec reported 2,164 new cases. On the same day in 2021, Quebec reported only 60 new cases.
In his most recent statement to the press, Dr. Boileau introduced a new online tool to help Quebecers keep track of their next vaccination. According to Boileau, regular booster shots should become a common practice as we learn to "live with the virus."