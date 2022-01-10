Quebec Real Estate Google Searches Reveal The Harsh Effects COVID-19 Has On Renters
Plus insights on what the pandemic has been like for homebuyers and homeowners.
COVID-19 has changed our lives in all kinds of ways. The pandemic has even changed what we search for when it comes to Quebec real estate.
Point2 collected Google Trends data from 2019 to 2021 in order to do a three-year analysis on the shift in Canadians' housing preferences.
According to Quebec-specific data that was shared with MTL Blog, in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019, there was an immense rise in certain home-related search terms in our province, including "realtors near me," "cheap homes for sale," "mortgage refinancing," "rent assistance" and "eviction moratorium."
So, in a nutshell, it looks like homebuyers were looking for cheap real estate and realtors around them to help them buy, homeowners were trying to figure out how to refinance their mortgage, and renters were looking for assistance and learning about their rental rights when it comes to eviction rules during COVID-19.
As for Canadians' housing preferences at large, here were the main findings:
- Homebuyers' searches show an increase in terms like "houses for sale near me" (up 82% in 2020 and a further 19% in 2021), with "realtors near me" and "movers near me" going up by 125% and 86% respectively in 2021 compared to 2020; searches for "cheap homes for sale" and "how to save money for a house" also doubled during 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020.
- Renters brought new search phrases into the spotlight throughout 2020 and 2021, like "rent relief," which spiked from a low 10 searches per month in 2019 to 140 in 2020, along with "eviction moratorium," which went from 20 searches per month in 2020 to 170 in 2021; although "rent assistance" went up by 300% in 2020, it then went down by 50% in 2021; other terms which saw an increase in renters' searches include "renting with pets" (up 24% in 2020), "apartments for rent near me" (up 46% in 2020) and "apartment with balcony" (up 100% in 2020).
- Homeowners' interest in ways to improve their living space — which for many, also became their workspace — spiked during the first years of the pandemic: "home office design" (up 189% in 2020), "how to paint kitchen cabinets" (up 80% in 2020), "apartment plants" (up 25% in 2020), along with "house renovation" and other DIY-related keywords (up 27% in 2020); "mortgage refinancing" also increased steadily during 2020 (up 52% compared to 2019).
Clearly, Google Trends provides good insight into what people want to know during a certain period of time. Wonder what the new search trends will be in 2022...
