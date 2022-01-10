Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Real Estate

Quebec Real Estate Google Searches Reveal The Harsh Effects COVID-19 Has On Renters

Plus insights on what the pandemic has been like for homebuyers and homeowners.

Quebec Real Estate Google Searches Reveal The Harsh Effects COVID-19 Has On Renters
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

COVID-19 has changed our lives in all kinds of ways. The pandemic has even changed what we search for when it comes to Quebec real estate.

Point2 collected Google Trends data from 2019 to 2021 in order to do a three-year analysis on the shift in Canadians' housing preferences.

According to Quebec-specific data that was shared with MTL Blog, in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019, there was an immense rise in certain home-related search terms in our province, including "realtors near me," "cheap homes for sale," "mortgage refinancing," "rent assistance" and "eviction moratorium."

So, in a nutshell, it looks like homebuyers were looking for cheap real estate and realtors around them to help them buy, homeowners were trying to figure out how to refinance their mortgage, and renters were looking for assistance and learning about their rental rights when it comes to eviction rules during COVID-19.

As for Canadians' housing preferences at large, here were the main findings:

  • Homebuyers' searches show an increase in terms like "houses for sale near me" (up 82% in 2020 and a further 19% in 2021), with "realtors near me" and "movers near me" going up by 125% and 86% respectively in 2021 compared to 2020; searches for "cheap homes for sale" and "how to save money for a house" also doubled during 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020.
  • Renters brought new search phrases into the spotlight throughout 2020 and 2021, like "rent relief," which spiked from a low 10 searches per month in 2019 to 140 in 2020, along with "eviction moratorium," which went from 20 searches per month in 2020 to 170 in 2021; although "rent assistance" went up by 300% in 2020, it then went down by 50% in 2021; other terms which saw an increase in renters' searches include "renting with pets" (up 24% in 2020), "apartments for rent near me" (up 46% in 2020) and "apartment with balcony" (up 100% in 2020).
  • Homeowners' interest in ways to improve their living space — which for many, also became their workspace — spiked during the first years of the pandemic: "home office design" (up 189% in 2020), "how to paint kitchen cabinets" (up 80% in 2020), "apartment plants" (up 25% in 2020), along with "house renovation" and other DIY-related keywords (up 27% in 2020); "mortgage refinancing" also increased steadily during 2020 (up 52% compared to 2019).

Clearly, Google Trends provides good insight into what people want to know during a certain period of time. Wonder what the new search trends will be in 2022...

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Environment Canada Predicts A Wind Chill Of -38 C On Its Way To Greater Montreal This Week

Missing summer weather right about now... 🥶

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

We're about to get hit with some freezing cold weather in the next few days, as temperatures below -20 degrees are coming to Quebec following the storm that took place this weekend and that brought snow everywhere in the province.

The city has not yet been spared by the winter temperatures as Environment Canada just issued an extreme cold alert for the Greater Montreal area.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Rent Prices Are Soaring — Here's The Average Price In 11 Popular Areas Right Now

According to liv.rent's January 2022 report.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For some, the beginning of a new year also means the beginning of the search for a new apartment. To help you narrow down your search based on your budget, we've taken a look at liv.rent's January 2022 Montreal Rent Report to see which popular areas have the most affordable rents this month.

The report looks at the average Montreal rent prices in 11 neighbourhoods, average rates by listing type, and more. Unfortunately, it looks like the average rent in Montreal is the highest it's been in months, so it may not be the best time to switch apartments if you don't need to.

Keep Reading Show less

Taco Bell Announced It's Officially Quitting Quebec — Goodbye Cheap Burrito Induced Runs

You'll have to drive to Hawkesbury to get your fix. 🌮

Lawcain | Dreamstime

If you've been looking around wondering where all of Quebec's Taco Bell locations have gone, here's your answer: the taco chain is officially leaving the province.

In response to a tweet from Marissa Ramnanan, a producer at The Elias Makos Show, Taco Bell said, "Our Quebec locations are closing. We love all of our Quebecois fans and hope to see you again soon," followed by a heart emoji.

Keep Reading Show less

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted about the spike in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Appointments to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec are spiking, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christian Dubé, following the announcement that the province's liquor and cannabis stores will start requiring vaccination passports.

"In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday," Dubé tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself."

Keep Reading Show less