This $15.5M Estate For Sale In Quebec Is So Massive That It Comes With 4 Houses (PHOTOS)
Wait... so that's just ONE of the guest houses?! 👀
There's no denying that a $15.5 million estate would put a major dent in any bank account. But perhaps you'd feel a little more comfortable with the transaction if you knew you were getting four houses for the price of one? This home for sale in Quebec is so massive that it's actually four homes.
The 27,364-square-meter lot contains a main house as well as three other homes on Lake Memphremagog.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The exterior of the main house is a dream with its landscaped garden and three garages.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The grand entrance hall features marble floors and a staircase with a wrought iron railing and walls with mouldings.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The double living room has a beautiful view of the lake with its glass doors and Versailles-style parquet flooring straight from France.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The kitchen opens to the dining room and has a centre island with a view of the lake.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The bedroom suite is on the main floor and has a huge walk-in closet.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
It even has direct access to the elevator that leads to the indoor pool.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
Upstairs there are three more rooms, which have breathtaking views of the lake.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
Each bedroom has its own fireplace and bathroom.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The house also even has its own movie theatre.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
As well as a personal gym overlooking the garden.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The garden has its own peaceful pond with a fountain.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The terrasse is protected by bay windows so the view can be enjoyed at any time of year.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
In the garden, a pool faces the lake. The property also has its own dock.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
The other three houses on the estate, reserved for guests, appear to be smaller. They all have their own entrance and one floor.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
They have at least one bedroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
There are also areas to relax in the guest houses, which include stone fireplaces.
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
One thing's for sure: whoever buys this house will not lack extra space for family and friends.
Four-House Estate In Magog
Marie-Yvonne Paint | Royal LePage Heritage
Price: $15,500,000
Address: 540 - 551 Rue Verchères, Magog, QC
Description:
