Quebec Is Relaxing More COVID-19 Measures In November & Here's What You Need To Know
The weather may soon dip into negative temperatures, but as far as Quebec's COVID-19 deconfinement progress goes, things are looking up.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the province would be relaxing several COVID-19 measures as of November 15 — including allowing dancing in bars and ending the work-from-home recommendation.
#COVID19 - Le gouvernement du Québec annonce des assouplissements s’appliquant à plusieurs secteurs d’activités… https://t.co/X36ZuSOUrb— Santé Québec (@Santé Québec) 1635876873.0
"It remains crucial to stay cautious, but we must also give Quebecers a little hope, realistically, in order to revitalize the economy and activities related to a more normal life," Dubé said in a press release.
Here's what you can expect to change in Quebec in a couple of weeks.
Restaurants & Bars
Bars and restaurants already started operating at full capacity with regular hours on November 1, but as of November 15, you'll also be able to dance, stand, and move between tables.
Vaccine passports will be in effect and you'll need to wear a mask when you leave your table.
You'll also be able to sing your heart out under certain conditions. Karaoke will be allowed again, but the singer will have to wear a face-covering if they're within two meters of the other people.
Workplaces
Quebec is no longer recommending that employees work from home above all other options.
"The policy of preferring to telework, where possible, is being discontinued," reads the government's press release. "A return to face-to-face work will be possible."
This means you may get a call from your boss asking you to return to the office soon. RIP sweatpants (and pant-less Zoom meetings).
That said, the government still suggests hybrid or flexible work arrangements that incorporate both remote work and in-person work. It will be up to each individual employer to decide what format works best for them.
Gyms & Sports
You'll still need to wear a mask and keep your distance when you're moving around the gym but, as of November 1, that distance can be one metre instead of two.
If you remove your mask for intense physical activity, like when you're running on a treadmill — which you are allowed to do — you'll have to stay two metres away from other people.
Also starting on November 15, there will be no more limits on the number of people who can watch and participate in sports and recreational activities, as long as the facility requires vaccine passports. This applies not only to outdoor facilities but to indoor facilities, too.
Outdoor winter sports and recreational activities do not require vaccine passports, but there will be capacity limits to ensure one-metre distancing between participants. If the facility wants to operate at full capacity, certain activities may require vaccine passports, such as using a ski lift.
Face coverings will be needed in indoor facilities, like when you're inside a ski chalet, except when you're eating or drinking.
Public Gatherings
At public gatherings that require vaccine passports, such as concerts, shows or festivals, assigned seating is no longer required and there will be no more capacity limits.
It will also be possible to stand and dance, but you will have to wear your mask unless you're eating or drinking.
Note that vaccine passports will not be required for essential gatherings like weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies. However, it will be necessary to keep a distance of one metre from others and wear a mask. A limit of 250 people indoors is allowed, compared to 500 people outdoors.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
