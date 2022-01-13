Trending Topics

Eat and Drink

These Montreal Restaurants & Hotels Found A Clever Way To Still Offer Indoor Dining

Perfect for a date night!

@pincettemtl | Instagram, @nelli.cafevin | Instagram

With restaurants in Quebec being closed and no reopening date announced yet, we're all missing indoor dining right about now. Luckily, six Montreal restaurants have teamed up with hotels in the city and found a way to continue providing this experience starting January 14.

A press explained that four hotels in Old Montreal "are opening up their rooms to offer you an intimate culinary experience."

Here are the possible restaurant/hotel combinations:

All of these restaurants offer private in-room at some of the prettiest hotels in Montreal. You can look at each restaurant's menus to see what's available for your fancy three or four-course meal, which are all available for two or four people, and see which dinner options excite you the most. Packages vary in pricing.

After your much-awaited indoor dining experience, you can dress warm and go enjoy all the winter festivities happening around the city. You'll already be in Old Montreal, which is the perfect spot to go on a snowy walk.

Or, you can stay the night at one of the hotels.

Some of the packages are the "staycation" type, so you can enjoy your tasty meal and spend the night at the hotel. A win-win, right? Since there isn't much else to do in Montreal right now — especially if you don't like the cold weather — then this seems like the perfect way to treat yourself (and finally get out of your apartment).

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

