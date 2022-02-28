Trending Topics

quebec covid-19 rules

More Quebec COVID-19 Rules Are Loosening As Of Monday — Here's What's Changing

Bars in Quebec can finally reopen! 🥂

Staff Writer
"Ça va bien aller" written on a window with a cardboard rainbow.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Mondays have slowly started to have a whole new meaning in Quebec. Instead of the day we dread right after the weekend, it's now become the day where certain Quebec COVID-19 rules get loosened.

And starting on Monday, February 28, there is a slew of different restrictions being lifted in the province, so here's a little glimpse at what's changing.

Detailed list of the restrictions being loosened on February 28, 2022.Detailed list of the restrictions being loosened on February 28, 2022.@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

February 28 marks the day many Quebecers have been waiting for: the reopening of bars! Starting February 28, all bars and casinos in the province will be able to reopen at half capacity. But dancing and karaoke won't be permitted just yet.

While sports matches were able to resume as of February 14, sports tournaments and competitions are only are allowed to restart as of February 28.

For anyone who has accepted the working from home sweatpants-all-day lifestyle, it may be coming to an end for some of us.

Also as of February 28, remote working will no longer be mandatory, though it is still recommended by the Government of Quebec. Employers will get to decide how they want to proceed.

Starting this Monday, places of worship and concert venues will no longer have capacity limits, with the exception of the Bell Centre and Centre Vidéotron.

The next big day coming up in the province is March 14, which is when "almost all restrictions will be lifted," according to Premier François Legault.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

