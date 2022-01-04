Quebec SAQs & SQDCs May Soon Require A Vaccine Passport, According To A Report
Details are expected to be announced during a press conference this week.
According to a report from Journal de Montréal, the Government of Quebec is expected to make the vaccine passport mandatory to enter branches of the Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ) and the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).
On Tuesday, Journal de Montréal claimed that "the decision was made in the last few hours by Quebec" and the announcement and the details of this new measure are likely to be discussed in a government press conference this week.
"At the time of writing, however, there were still some discussions to be held to fine-tune the implementation of the passport," the report stated.
Currently, the vaccine passport is mandatory for the following non-essential activities in Quebec:
- Health and social services
- Physical, sports and recreation activities
- Outdoor events and festivals
- Performance venues, cinemas, sports venues
- Arcades, theme parks, amusement parks and centres, recreation centres, and water parks
- Places of worship
- Other areas and locations
Quebec residents do not need to show proof of vaccination to access essential services.During a press conference on December 28, Health Minister Christian Dubé had some strong words for the
unvaccinated in our province.
"You should know that it's largely unvaccinated people who find themselves in intensive care and who are currently fighting for their lives," he stated.
Dubé went on to tell unvaccinated residents that "over the course of the next few months, if the trend of the last few days continues [...] you will either get vaccinated or you will get the disease."
"And to get the disease when you are not vaccinated is to put pointless pressure on our health care system."
