Quebec Ski Resorts Are Looking To Fill Around 14,000 Jobs This Winter

Ever wanted to be a snowmaker? Now's your chance.

Calling all snow lovers — if you're trying to figure out how to make some cash this winter, there are approximately 14,000 jobs at Quebec ski resorts that you can consider applying to.

And honestly, what better way to spend the cold season than working on one of Quebec's iconic mountains?

There are all types of different positions available at Owl's Head, Mont Rigaud, Mont Sutton, Bromont and more.

From ski instructors and snowmakers to chefs and customer service agents, there's a job for everyone.

All vacant positions can be found on the Association des stations de ski du Québec's website. Act fast, winter is around the corner!

