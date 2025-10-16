Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

A Montreal Tim Hortons was hit with $6k in health inspection fines this year

Not exactly "Always Fresh."

A Tim Hortons location in Montreal.

The Tims location was found guilty in two separate cases linked to inspections carried out in 2024.

Google Maps
Senior Writer

A Tim Hortons in Montreal's east end has been slapped with a total of $6,000 in fines, according to Quebec's food safety regulator, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ).

Court records show the Rivière-des-Prairies franchise, located at 7950 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East, was found guilty in two separate cases linked to inspections carried out in 2024. While the judgments landed this year, the violations themselves date back to last winter's checks.


What inspectors found

In both cases, the file points to the same rule regarding sanitation and pests. As the court wording states:
"The premises or vehicle must be free of contaminants, pollutants, any species of animals, including insects and rodents, or their excrement."

Here's what the city's municipal court ordered the restaurant to pay:

  • $2,000 for an infraction dated January 12, 2024
    Judgment issued March 24, 2025
  • $4,000 for an infraction dated February 13, 2024
    Judgment issued October 10, 2025

Total in 2025: $6,000

Was the restaurant shut down?

No. MAPAQ notes that operators must correct problems immediately and that temporary closures are reserved for situations posing an immediate risk to public health. In this case, corrective measures were implemented, and the restaurant remained open.

This isn't the only Tim Hortons fined in 2025

MAPAQ's public registry lists several other Quebec Tim Hortons locations that received penalties this year. Recent examples include:

  • Montreal | 10725 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East$500 (infraction 2024-06-04, judgment 2025-09-25)
    Reason: premises, equipment and sanitary areas must be clean.
  • Varennes | 320 Boulevard de la Marine (Tim Hortons #1136)$500 (infraction 2025-01-10, judgment 2025-09-15)
    Reason: premises and equipment not clean.
  • Longueuil | 120 Place Charles-Le-Moyne (Tim Hortons #2232)$1,000 (infraction 2025-01-16, judgment 2025-09-09, recidivism)
    Reason: premises and equipment not clean. Operator has ceased operations.
  • Brossard | 8270 Taschereau Blvd.$500 (infraction 2025-06-02, judgment 2025-08-08)
    Reason: premises and equipment not clean.
  • Rouyn-Noranda | 1086 Avenue Larivière$1,000 (infraction 2024-09-05, judgment 2025-07-03, recidivism)
    Reason: premises, equipment and materials not clean.
  • Quebec City | 2960 Boulevard Louis-XIV$1,000 (infraction 2024-04-18, judgment 2025-03-31)
    Reason: perishable product not cooled without delay or kept at 4 °C or lower.
  • Montreal | 10725 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East$1,000 (infraction 2024-06-04, judgment 2025-03-24)
    Reason: perishable product must be cooled without delay and kept at 4 °C or lower.
  • Montreal | 2155 De Maisonneuve Blvd. East$3,000 (infraction 2024-02-29, judgment 2025-02-26)
    Reason: premises, equipment, materials and sanitary areas must be clean. Operator at the time of infraction has ceased operations.
  • Longueuil | 5710 Grande-Allée$500 (infraction 2025-02-25, judgment 2025-03-17)
    Reason: worker performing prep, washing or cleaning did not wear a full beard cover.
  • Varennes | 320 Boulevard de la Marine$500 (infraction 2024-01-16, judgment 2025-01-24)
    Reason: equipment and materials for preparation, storage and service not clean.

Should diners be concerned?

MAPAQ says that if a business remains open, corrective steps have been taken, and follow-up inspections are performed to verify compliance. Temporary closures are only ordered when there is an immediate danger to public health.

All judgments are public and searchable on MAPAQ's website.

tim hortons, montreal restaurants, mapaq fines, mapaq, montreal news
    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

