Quebec City's Huge Fireworks Festival Announced Its 2023 Dates
It will illuminate the Saint Lawrence River.🎆
Senior Editor
Feb 16, 2023, 10:04 AM
Grands Feux Loto-Québec | Facebook
Quebec City's fireworks festival will once again illuminate the waters of the Saint Lawrence River this summer. The Grands Feux Loto-Québec returns for its 27th edition in August 2023. This will be only the second year with eight shows in total.
They will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays between August 1 and 24. The complete list of dates is as follows:
- Tuesday, August 1,
- Thursday, August 3,
- Tuesday, August 8,
- Thursday, August 10,
- Tuesday, August 15,
- Thursday, August 17,
- Tuesday, August 22,
- and Thursday, August 24.
Described in a press release as a "world-class pyromusical event," the Grands Feux consists of "high-precision performances" that launch from a barge between Quebec City and Lévis.
Spectators can view the firey spectacle from both the north and south shores, with optimal viewing from the Place des Canotiers and Quai Paquet, respectively. The festival is promising additional entertainment at both sites beginning at 6 p.m. before each show.
Organizers say more details about this year's themes and entertainment program are forthcoming.
Past editions have drawn more than 730,000 visitors.
Montreal's fireworks festival, the International des Feux Loto-Québec, has yet to announce its 2023 dates.
