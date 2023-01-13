Quebec’s Ice Hotel Reopens Next Week With A Frosty Bar & Open-Air Hot Tubs (PHOTOS)
An icicle built for two… or more! 🧊
Quebec's Hôtel de Glace is a winter wonderland with a glistening grand hall, ice bar and hot tubs under the stars that could be everything you need to fully embrace the ice and snow.
The only ice hotel in North America reopens in full on January 16 with the reveal of a glacial grand slide that completes the site made entirely of unconventional materials — 2,300 blocks of ice and 15,000 tons of snow.
The outside of the Hôtel de Glace.Dany Vachon.
Each room is unique, some with carved designs encircling beds made out of blocks of ice. Guests are given a sleeping bag and insulating sheet to cozy up in the crisp atmosphere, which hovers around -5 C throughout the space.
A Nordic spa area with hot tubs and saunas under the stars can help visitors warm up. Some of the pricier deluxe rooms even have their own personal fireplace and private jacuzzi.
An ice hotel suite with wall carvings and a private fireplace.Dany Vachon.
During a stay, guests can explore the frozen hotel adorned with ice chandeliers and grand archways. There's an ice workshop where you can discover more ice sculptures and an indoor ice luge to try. An overnight stay also grants access to a nearby ice skating path that lights up at night.
The popular ice bar on-site serves signature cocktails not "on the rocks" but in them. The bright blue Windshield Washer, for instance, comes in a frozen glass that resembles and ice cube. Guests are offered a complimentary welcome drink on arrival.
Someone pours a blue drink into a frozen glass stacked six rows high.Etienne Dionne.
Bookings at the ice hotel come with a room at the four-star (and far less frosty) Hôtel Valcartier, in case you end up needing more heat. Room rates start at $400 per night, but you can get a day pass to check out the ice hotel for $25.
Just be sure to dress warmly ahead of time — the hotel advises using the three‑layer rule — and don’t forget your bathing suit.
Hôtel de Glace
When: January to March
Where: 2280, boul Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier
Cost: $25 day pass, $400+ per night