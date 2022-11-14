Montreal Is Getting A Huge Ice Bar By The Lachine Canal & It'll Have Holiday Cocktails (PHOTOS)
Chill while you swill. 🧊🍹
An ice-cool new pop-up is coming to Montreal's Riverside bar by the Lachine Canal. The usual sand and beach vibes of the Saint-Henri staple are gone, replaced by a glacial and palatial lounge.
The winter wonderland experience, dubbed 'Hiverside,' will serve a sleighful of seasonal cocktails starting on December 8.
The snow-covered entrance to Hiverside. Right: A cocktail served in a glass milk carton with a striped straw.Courtesy of Riverside.
The pop-up is partnering with Grey Goose and Cointreau to offer classy drinks like the frosty Cotton Candy Claus-mopolitan (Grey Goose, Cointreau, hibiscus infusion, lavender and cotton candy) and the HO-HO-HOt Toddy (Grey Goose La Poire, Belle de Brillet, Labrador tea, ginger, honey and black pepper with a twig of rosemary).
The menu will include a mix of hot and cold cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic mocktail options.
Cotton Candy Claus-mopolitan. Right: Cocktail with a slice of chocolate orange.Courtesy of Riverside.
The pop-up bar is built and designed by the renowned ice sculptor behind Quebec City's iconic Hôtel de Glace. Julien Doré transforms blocks of ice into glistening works of art and functional furniture.
Hiverside will be split into two spaces this year: an outdoor heated area and the ‘indoor’ ice bar. Guests are encouraged to wear their chicest snowsuits to stay cozy while sipping on icy seats inside.
A hot cocktail garnished with mini-pink house gingerbread cookie. Right: An icy sculpture highlighting Cointreau and Grey Goose.Courtesy of Riverside.
Entry to the bar costs $20 (& tax) and comes with a welcome cocktail and hand-warmers. Walk-ins are prioritized, as reservations aren't allowed for groups under eight.
The sculptured ice seats, bar and table at Hiverside.Courtesy of Riverside.
Hiverside will stay open from Thursdays to Sundays for at least four weeks.
If the weather remains cold enough through the first week of January 2023, the bar will keep operating for another two weeks.
Hiverside Ice Bar
When: Opens December 8, 2022
Hours:
- Wednesday & Thursday: 6 to 11 p.m.
- Friday: 6 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday: 5 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Riverside Bar, 5020, rue Saint-Ambroise
Cost: $20/entrance & welcome drink