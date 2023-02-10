This Ritzy Hotel In Montreal Just Ranked Second Best In All Of Canada — Here's Who They Beat
"Perfection."
A hotel in Montreal is not only among the top 5 best in Canada but second in the whole country, according to a world-renowned ranking.
The annual U.S. News & World Report, which judges accommodations based on reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings, distinguished the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal. The hotel beat out two top-tier competitors in Toronto and another in Whistler to place among the top five — only bested by an upscale Vancouver property.
Among guest reviews referenced for the rating, Montreal's Ritz-Carlton received five stars rating on a scale of 1 to 5. "Service was on another level and grounds are pristine," wrote one Trip Advisor reviewer. "Perfection," another surmised succinctly.
"Each hotel's place in our rankings takes into account the aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews provided under license by TripAdvisor," according to the ranking methodology.
"The highest-ranking hotels are typically those that both experts and users recognize for their exceptional quality."
The downtown hotel on Sherbrooke is highly regarded for its exceptional high tea served in a lavish dining room and its award-winning restaurant. Last year, Maison Boulud actually ranked among the best restaurants in the world.
According to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, the top hotels in Canada are:
- Rosewood Hotel, Georgia
- The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
- 1 Hotel, Toronto
- The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Whistler