This New Riverside Skating Path Outside Quebec City Has Gorgeous Skyline Views & It's Free
With gorgeous views of Quebec City. ⛸️✨
If you don't mind a little road trip and you want to practice your skating skills for free, there is a new Quebec skating path in Lévis where you can have fun while admiring the capital city's stunning skyline.
Narcity Québec was first to report this story.
According to its website, you can enjoy this winter activity for free day and night until February 12. Only a short walk away from the Québec-Lévis ferry dock, the refrigerated skating path is illuminated in the evening to bring a magic touch to your outing.
On-site, you'll be able to borrow ice skates and training tools. Narcity also reports that there are small fire pits.
The path will close every day from 5 to 6 p.m. for maintenance.
There are also more activities and attractions coming to Quai Paquet this winter such as games, circus shows, ice sculptures and DJ sets.
The full winter program is online.
The Ice Skating Path on Lévis' Quai Paquet
Cost: Free
When: Until February 12, 2023
- Monday to Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 6075, rue Saint-Laurent, Lévis, QC