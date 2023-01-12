Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

This New Riverside Skating Path Outside Quebec City Has Gorgeous Skyline Views & It's Free

With gorgeous views of Quebec City. ⛸️✨

Staff Writer
The new riverside skating path in Quai Paquet, Lévis.

The new riverside skating path in Quai Paquet, Lévis.

Sortons en famille | Facebook

If you don't mind a little road trip and you want to practice your skating skills for free, there is a new Quebec skating path in Lévis where you can have fun while admiring the capital city's stunning skyline.

Narcity Québec was first to report this story.

According to its website, you can enjoy this winter activity for free day and night until February 12. Only a short walk away from the Québec-Lévis ferry dock, the refrigerated skating path is illuminated in the evening to bring a magic touch to your outing.

On-site, you'll be able to borrow ice skates and training tools. Narcity also reports that there are small fire pits.

The path will close every day from 5 to 6 p.m. for maintenance.

There are also more activities and attractions coming to Quai Paquet this winter such as games, circus shows, ice sculptures and DJ sets.

The full winter program is online.

The Ice Skating Path on Lévis' Quai Paquet

Cost: Free

When: Until February 12, 2023

  • Monday to Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 6075, rue Saint-Laurent, Lévis, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...