The Quebec City Sword Attacker Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison For The Murder Of Two People
He can't get parole for at least 25 years.
The 26-year-old sword attacker, who was found guilty last month for the 2020 first-degree murder of two people in Quebec City, has been sentenced to life in prison. A Quebec Superior Court judge issued the ruling on Friday, adding no chance for parole for the killer for at least 25 years.
The sentencing had been delayed pending a Supreme Court of Canada decision late last month against back-to-back life sentences for people found guilty of multiple murders.
The man's attorneys had argued that he was not guilty due to impaired mental faculties, but the jury determined that the murders were premeditated.
The sword attacker was arrested on Halloween night two years ago, after killing two people and maiming five others in multiple stabbing attacks in front of Le Chateau Frontenac hotel. He was wearing a medieval costume and armed with a long blade.
Survivors of the attacks have since spoken out, describing the horror of the night.
"I saw stars but I didn’t lose consciousness," said Rémy Bélanger de Beauport, a professional cellist who sustained serious head, throat, body, and hand injuries, including losing a finger.
"I lost my balance and fell on the floor… He continued hitting me."
Lisa Mahmoud was also injured that night with blows to her left forearm, hand, and index finger, along with her right shoulder, right ear, and neck.
"I keep moving forward because life is beautiful despite everything," she said on the one-year anniversary of the attacks.
Mahmoud has since undergone several surgeries and over a year of physical therapy linked to her injuries.
The sword attacker's defence team have said they will appeal the sentencing.