This Quebec Burger Was Ranked Among The Best In The World & It’s Totally Vegan
WARNING: Will make you hungry. 🤤
The only thing we love more than a good ranking is a good burger and turns out there's one Quebec restaurant that makes a real good one. Chez Victor's Veganator was recently voted as one of the best burgers in the world and it's totally vegan.
Big Seven Travel just dropped its 2022 list of 50 Best Burgers In The World and Chez Victor came in at the 40th spot.
"Canadians from all over Quebec flock to Chez Victor for their famous Veganator. It’s savoury, delicious, and so packed full of flavour that it’s even better than a real burger," the online travel publication wrote.
Chez Victor, which has been serving up some of the juiciest and most delicious burger creations since 1991, offers up some tasty veggie options and a number of traditional gourmet burgers that will have your mouth watering — it just so happens that the Veganator is the top pick.
The Veganator burger is made up of a seitan patty with green lentils and mushrooms, vegan cheese, vegan bacon, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, VGnaise and yellow mustard. Are you drooling yet?
Although this "to die," burger is def worth a taste, Big Seven Travel also recommends the venison burger, which is "luxuriously topped with rosemary and red wine pears."
Chez Victor was the only Quebec spot to land on the list, with a few other Canadian eateries gaining recognition. The other true north restos that got a shoutout were Mamo Burger Bar in Ontario (9), The Frying Pan in Vancouver (14), Harvest Eastery in Saskatchewan (26) and Burger Don in Ontario (33).