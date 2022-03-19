6 Montreal Restaurants That Make Juicy Burgers You'll Want To Sink Your Teeth Into
WARNING: You're about to get very hungry! 🍔🤤
Some people love pizza. Others love tacos. I, however, am a massive burger fan. That feeling when you first sink your teeth into this absolutely delish culinary creation, getting every layer and every flavour — it's pure magic.
While each burger is so different and so unique, one thing that's always true is that a burger is always so satisfying.
If you're getting hungry, these are some of the best restaurants in Montreal to get a juicy burger. Bon appétit!
Uniburger
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Voted one of the best burgers in the country, Uniburger is a definite proud favourite of Montrealers. You have the choice between a uniburger, or regular hamburger, with a single or double patty.
Deville Dinerbar
Address: 1425, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Serving upscale diner food with an eccentric and fun take, this downtown spot is the perfect resto for a burger and catching the game or just catching up with friends.
La Belle et la Boeuf
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Another Montreal staple for all things burgers, La Belle et la Boeuf has an impressive menu of all types of burger creations, including some with three or four layers and some dripping in cheese. For those that are up for the challenge, you can try the Nuclear burger, which is so spicy you need to sign a waiver.
Bocadillo
Address: 6918, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is known for its Venezuelan street food, like arepas and tequeños, but the burger is seriously worth getting, too. Made with influences from the South American country, it's filled with flavour and will make your heart sing.
Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: A super relaxed restaurant with oh-so-satisfying burgers, you can never really go wrong here. With 10 locations, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce is always there for you when your burger craving starts to kick in, and with so many delish options, you're always bound to leave full.
Burger Bar Crescent
Address: 1465, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another spot that does burgers (and just about everything) up big, Burger Bar is your go-to destination if you want an over-the-top, but totally delicious, burger to sink your teeth into. While you're there, get a signature cocktail or a pitcher of sangria, 'cause, why not?