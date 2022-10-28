A Montreal Restaurant With The Biggest, Greasiest Comfort Food Is Opening A New Location
Crusty's will open a third branch! 🍔🍟😍
Crusty's Montreal is proving itself to be all the rage following its opening on Sherbrooke Ouest last October. Now, the comfort food eatery is expanding. After opening its doors in Laval this spring, Crusty's is taking things up a notch with a second location in the 450, where they'll be serving up some of the juiciest fried food concoctions you've ever seen.
The new resto will open Sunday, October 30, on boulevard Dagenais Ouest right off of boulevard Curé-Labelle. In celebration of its opening day, Crusty's is offering a pretty sweet (or should we say salty?) deal. The restaurant will turn your burger or sub order into a trio for free. Guests can either opt for the mac n' cheese or the fries with cheese sauce sides and a soft drink at no extra charge.
If you aren't too sure what to order, Crusty's has probably the most extensive fast food menu you could imagine. The cartoonish foodie creations include Crusty's Chicken Explosion — made up of fried chicken and French fries topped with loads of cheddar cheese, Crusty's sauce, ranch, cheese Cheetos potato sticks and even more melted cheese.
If you're looking for something a bit meatier, you can never go wrong with the Beef Rocket, which has beef, French fries with caramelized mushrooms and onions all topped with cheesy sauce. You can also enjoy some classics, including burgers, crispy chicken, wings n' fries and baguette sandwiches.
What about vegetarian options? The Laval resto has a few flavourful options including fried imitation chicken, a veggie burger and Crusty's imitation chicken baguette.
