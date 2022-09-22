This Montreal Burger Creation Made Le Burger Week 2022's Canada-Wide Top 5
Nothing beats a classic burger, y'know? 🍔
Le Burger Week 2022 definitely beefed things up across the 514 over the last two weeks with over 70 participating restaurants showcasing their juiciest burger creations. Nationally, with restaurants across Canada offering up limited edition burgers, one Montreal spot really stood out.
The local winner? Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine and its Le Classique Urbaine was a clear crowd pleaser.
The restaurant, located in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, opted for a more "classic" burger than the Bacon+Bacon+Bacon burger introduced during last year's Le Burger Week.
The Classique Urbaine is made with two 100g beef patties all smothered in American cheddar, jalapeño relish, and bacon aioli. Of course, it's then paired with smoked mustard, iceberg lettuce, red onions and pickles — all served on a fresh sesame brioche bun.
The Classique Urbaine burger runs for $13.99, which is the cheapest option when compared to the other four burgers that made up the top five.
Those other four can all be found in Winnipeg. Carlo's Cucina (Rock’n Rootbeer Burger - $18.00), Tommy's Pizzeria (Chili Da F Out - $22.99), Smokin Aces (THE MAC’AVELLI - $21.00) and Brazen Hall (Beiken Kiki Burger - $21.95) took the other top slots — suggesting that Winnipeg's burger game is seriously on point.
Le Burger Week had an added focus on plant-based options this year, and when it came to Judge's Choice for best burger, Montreal's Copper Branch got a major shoutout thanks to its General Bennie. The delish burger is made up of two specialty AAA bean patties topped with General Tao, creamy cheddar cheese, kimchi, crispy lettuce and red onion. Sounds freakin' amazing, eh?